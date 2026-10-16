Only 42% Of Schools In Ukraine Can Continue Classes During Air Raids Education Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Education and Science Minister Andrii Butenko said this during Question Time with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Currently, 82% of our schoolchildren and kindergarten pupils have access to shelters, but it is important to distinguish between shelters designed to protect people from enemy attacks and those where classes can continue. Some 42% of schools can continue teaching during air raid alerts, rather than simply sheltering children,” Butenko said.

He noted that UAH 6 billion was allocated last year for the construction and improvement of shelters, including UAH 1 billion earmarked for kindergartens for the first time. Work began on 131 projects, 13 of which have already been completed, while more than 40 are nearing completion.

The minister also urged local communities to adapt the educational process to prolonged air raid alerts and develop clear action plans for educational institutions.

According to Butenko, more than 9,000 schools have power sources that allow them to operate for over eight hours. These include generators, power units and solar panels.

The Ministry of Education and Science also recommends switching to remote learning in communities where student transportation to schools has been suspended.

“Reserves are currently being used to keep transporting children to school, although we are aware of cases where this has not been possible. Where transportation has now been suspended and the regional military administration is addressing the issue by using fuel reserves to keep school buses running, we recommend switching to remote learning for the time being,” he said.

First underground preschool opens in Zaporizhzhia

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has identified priority tasks for regional military administrations, the Kyiv City Military Administration, local communities and the founders of educational institutions to organize learning in light of the security situation and the capabilities of school infrastructure.

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration