Artist Behind World's Largest Painting Not To Restore Drone-Damaged Cosmogony Until War Ends

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He told an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I will not restore Cosmogony while the war continues. That is our decision for now, and we will see what happens next,” Antyp said.

According to the artist, he was informed of the damage caused by the attack immediately.

“About 150 square meters burned. The final section, The Future, was damaged. That is symbolic. But it is also symbolic that the central composition, Humanity, survived,” the artist added.

Cosmogony is the most ambitious artistic project in the history of contemporary Ukrainian and world painting. The canvas covers approximately 2,000 square meters, measuring 10 meters high and 200 meters wide, making it the world's largest painting by area created by a single artist. Antyp spent more than a year and a half working on the painting at the Korsaks Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art in Lutsk, where the creative process was open to visitors.

Russian drone debris damages ',' world's largest painting, in Lutsk

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of October 13, falling debris from a Russian drone damaged Cosmogony, the world's largest painting, at the Korsaks Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art in Lutsk.

Main photo: Korsaks Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art