Houthi Rockets Strike Aden Airport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Two rockets launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed at the airport in Aden, the de facto capital of the internationally recognized government of Yemen, the Aden Security Directorate stated on Friday, adding that there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Information Minister Moamar al-Eryani said the projectiles landed 100 meters from the runway and 500 meters from a Yemen Airways plane preparing to take off for Cairo, stressing that the attack almost caused a "horrific humanitarian disaster."

Previously, Houthis claimed that the Saudi-led coalition conducted 101 air strikes in the past 24 hours, targeting the capital Sanaa and civilian infrastructure in other parts of Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen.