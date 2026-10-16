MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Juno Industries Completes Qualifying Transaction

October 16, 2026 6:24 PM EDT | Source: Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Juno Industries Ltd. (formerly, Trail Blazer Capital Corp.) (TSXV: TBLZ.P) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition (the " Transaction ") of Juno Industries Inc. (" Juno Industries "), which constitutes the "Qualifying Transaction" of the Company pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

Subject to receipt of final approval of the Exchange, it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange under the ticker symbol "JUNO" on or about October 22, 2026 as a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, and Life Sciences Issuer.

The Transaction

Prior to completing the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Trail Blazer Capital Corp." to "Juno Industries Ltd." and consolidated its share capital (the " Consolidation ") on the basis of 6 (old) common shares (each a " Common Share ") for 1 (new) Common Share.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Juno Industries through a three-cornered amalgamation involving a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Juno Industries. All outstanding securities of Juno Industries were exchanged for post-Consolidation securities of the Company on a 1:1.45 basis (the " Exchange Ratio "). In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 22,474,996 Common Shares to former shareholders of Juno Industries. Juno Industries will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company will continue the business of Juno Industries. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company's Filing Statement (the " Filing Statement ") dated October 13, 2026 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

In connection with the Transaction, in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange, certain securityholders of the Company have entered into an Exchange Form 5D Escrow Agreement (the " Escrow Agreement ") in respect of 9,782,976 Common Shares, 122,500 stock options (each a " Company Option ") and 1,786,424 restricted share units (each an " RSU ") of the Company. Under the terms of the Escrow Agreement, 10% of such escrowed securities will be released upon issuance of the final bulletin of the Exchange in respect of the Transaction, with subsequent 15% releases occurring 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months from such date.

Concurrent Financing

As previously announced, Juno Industries completed a non-brokered subscription receipt financing (the " SR Offering ") in two tranches on each of April 24, and April 30, 2026 for gross proceeds of $12,000,000. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, each subscription receipt converted into such number of Juno Industries Shares that resulted in the holder receiving one post-Consolidation Common Share for each subscription receipt held after giving effect to the Exchange Ratio (each a " Subscription Receipt Share ") and such Subscription Receipt Shares were immediately exchanged for post-Consolidation Common Shares pursuant to the Transaction. In connection with the conversion of the subscription receipts, the proceeds of the SR Offering were released from escrow.

In connection with the SR Offering, on closing of the Transaction, Juno Industries paid eligible arm's length finders aggregate cash finders fees of $209,100 and the Company issued 262,180 finders warrants to purchase Common Shares (" Finders Warrant "). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share, until October 16, 2028. The arm's length finders that were compensated in connection with the SR Offering were Ventum Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. (" Canaccord "), Research Capital Corporation, Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., and Leede Financial Inc.

In connection with the SR Offering, Juno Industries also entered into an advisory agreement with Canaccord whereby Canaccord provided advisory services in connection with the SR Offering. As consideration for Canaccord's services, on closing of the Transaction, the Company paid Canaccord: (i) a cash corporate finance fee of $40,000 (exclusive of applicable taxes); and (ii) issued 150,000 post-Consolidation Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per Common Share, subject to a contractual restriction on resale pursuant to which one-third of the Common Shares issued to Canaccord will be released on each of the 6th, 12th and 18th month anniversaries of the closing date of the Transaction.

The net proceeds from the SR Offering will be used to finance various corporate initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate purposes of the Company following the completion of the Transaction. For more information, refer to the Company's Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Board and Management

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the Company is pleased to announce its Board of Directors as follows: Hon. Harjit S. Sajjan, Hunter Scharfe, Stephen Kukucha, Joseph Guy Claude Yves Rochette, and Alnesh Mohan. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce its executive management as follows: Hunter Scharfe (CEO and President), Hon. Harjit S. Sajjan (Executive Chairman), and Dallas Pretty (CFO and Corporate Secretary).

Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

In connection with closing of the Transaction, the Company has granted a total of 2,256,000 Company Options and 2,261,875 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the " Plan ").

Each Company Option is exercisable to acquire one post-Consolidation Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share. The Company Options shall vest over periods ranging from immediately upon grant to two years from date of grant, with 2,131,000 Options expiring three years from the date of grant and 125,000 Options expiring five years from date of grant.

Each RSU expires three (3) years from the grant date, with 2,324,375 RSUs vesting on the date that is one year from the date of grant and 62,500 RSUs vesting on the date that is two years following the date of grant.

All Company Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the Exchange.

Investor Relations

Milestone Capital Partners - IFZA

On October 1, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a consulting services agreement (the " Milestone Agreement ") with Milestone Capital Partners - IFZA (" Milestone ") and the principal of Milestone, Christian Klingebiel of Silicon Oasis, Dubai, U.A.E., pursuant to which Milestone was engaged as a non-exclusive consultant to assist in Juno Industrie's marketing program. Milestone is a Dubai based digital marketing and corporate development company that specializes in providing marketing services, including newsletter mailings, introductions to industry professionals, and European marketing outreach services. The services to be provided under the Milestone Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Milestone Agreement has a term of six (6) months from the effective date thereof, and may be terminated by Juno Industries at any time upon fourteen (14) days' written notice. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay Milestone a total of $400,000, of which Juno Industries paid a prior deposit of EUR €25,000 (equivalent of CAD $41,624) on or about June 17, 2026 with the remaining balance of CAD $358,376 becoming due and payable upon completion of the Transaction. In addition, Juno Industries agreed to grant Christian Klingebiel a total of 250,000 Company Options (consisting of: 69,000 options of Juno Industries issued April 10, 2026 (which were subsequently cancelled and re-issued to Christian Klingebiel personally on October 1, 2026), which were exchanged for 100,000 Company Options upon closing of the Transaction with an exercise price of $0.55 per Common Share based on the Exchange Ratio; and 150,000 Company Options issued on closing of the Transaction) with an exercise price of $0.80 per share and a term of three (3) years from the applicable date of issue, with 50% of such options vesting on the first anniversary of the closing date of the Transaction and the remaining 50% vesting on the second anniversary of closing date of the Transaction. Milestone is also entitled to reimbursement of all direct, pre-approved and reasonable expenses incurred in performing the services. The Company assumed the Milestone Agreement upon closing of the Transaction. As of the date hereof, apart from the Company Options, to the Company's knowledge, Milestone (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, apart from the Company Options, the Company will not issue any securities to Milestone as compensation for its marketing services.

Sophic Capital Inc.

On March 19, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a capital markets advisory agreement (the " Sophic Agreement "), as amended on September 3, 2026, with Sophic Capital Inc. (" Sophic "), pursuant to which Sophic, through authorized representative Sean Peasgood, was engaged to provide capital markets advisory services to Juno Industries. Sophic is a Toronto based capital markets advisory company, that specializes in providing capital markets advisory and investor relations services, including developing investor communications plans, contacting sell-side analysts and buy-side investors, organizing investor roadshows, and assisting with press releases and conference calls. The services to be provided under the Sophic Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Sophic Agreement has an initial term of 12 months from the effective date thereof, and automatically renews for successive six month periods on the same terms and conditions unless either party provides the other with 30 days' written notice of termination at any time after the first six months of the initial term. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay Sophic a monthly fee of $8,000 plus applicable taxes, invoiced on the first day of each month and payable within 30 days. In addition, Juno Industries agreed to grant Sophic a total of 137,931 options of Juno Industries on April 10, 2026 with an exercise price of $0.80 per share of Juno Industries (and such options will be exchanged for 200,000 Company Options exercisable at $0.55 per Common Share on closing of the Transaction based on the Exchange Ratio), vesting quarterly in four equal tranches on each of the third, sixth, ninth and twelfth month anniversaries from the date of issuance. On September 3, 2026 the parties amended the terms of the Sophic Agreement whereby Juno Industries agreed to grant Sophic an additional 125,000 Company Options on closing of the Transaction with an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share, vesting quarterly in four equal tranches of 31,250 options on each of the third, sixth, ninth and twelfth month anniversaries from the date of issuance. Such options will each expire on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the termination of the engagement and (ii) three years from the date of issuance.

Sophic is also entitled to reimbursement of all pre-approved and reasonable expenses incurred in performing the services. The Company assumed the Sophic Agreement upon the closing of the Transaction. As of the date hereof, apart from the Company Options, to the Company's knowledge, Sophic (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, apart from the Company Options, the Company will not issue any securities to Sophic as compensation for its marketing services.

Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network

On June 25, 2026, Juno Industries entered into an investing news campaign agreement (the " INN Agreement ") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN ") pursuant to which INN, through authorized representative Mike Rodger, was engaged to provide capital markets advertising and campaign services to Juno Industries. Dig Media Inc. is a digital media and investor outreach company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that specializes in providing data-driven advertiser profiles, banner advertising, press release syndication, newsletter coverage, executive video content, investor lead generation, and campaign analytics services to public companies seeking investor awareness. The services to be provided under the INN Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The INN Agreement has a campaign term of six months, commencing on July 2, 2026 and ending on January 2, 2027, or such later date as may be agreed to in writing by the parties and accepted by the Exchange. Juno Industries may terminate the INN Agreement for convenience upon 30 days' prior written notice to INN, provided that all fees have been paid, any non-refundable deposit paid to INN shall be forfeited, and INN shall be entitled to retain payment for all campaign services. Either party may also terminate the INN Agreement immediately upon written notice if the other party materially breaches the INN Agreement and fails to cure such breach within 15 calendar days of receiving written notice, becomes insolvent or makes a general assignment for the benefit of creditors, or ceases to carry on business. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay INN a total fee of $22,000 plus applicable taxes. A deposit of $11,000 plus applicable taxes is due within seven calendar days of the contract date, with the remaining balance of $11,000 plus applicable taxes payable in one installment on September 12, 2026. The Company assumed the INN Agreement upon the completion of the Transaction. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, INN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for its marketing services.

Native Ads, Inc.

On October 1, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a master services agreement (the " Native Ads Agreement ") with Native Ads, Inc. (" Native Ads "), through authorized representative Jon Malach, pursuant to which Native Ads was engaged to provide digital marketing services to Juno Industries, including: sponsored article development, banner ad creative development, video production, native ad creative development, web and microsite development, and other digital marketing services. Native Ads is a New York based strategic digital media and marketing company that provides digital media content development, media buying and distribution, and campaign analytics services, including sponsored article placement, programmatic advertising, social media distribution, and campaign reporting, to its clients. The services to be provided under the Native Ads Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Native Ads Agreement has a term commencing on the effective date and continuing until the conclusion of the campaign, which is currently estimated to be approximately 24 months, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to a total campaign budget of US$125,000, payable in accordance with agreed payment schedules, of which a pre-payment of US$25,000 was paid to Native Ads on or about August 19, 2026 and will be credited against the US$125,000 campaign budget. The Native Ads Agreement may be terminated by Juno Industries in certain circumstances, including upon thirty (30) days' written notice by Juno Industries, and any unspent portion of the campaign budget is to be returned to Juno Industries upon termination. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Native Ads (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to Native Ads as compensation for its marketing services.

David Lin (dba DCWL Media Ventures Ltd.)

On October 1, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a consulting services agreement (the " David Lin Agreement ") with David Lin, on behalf of DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. (" DCWL "), pursuant to which David Lin was engaged to provide marketing and media services to Juno Industries. David Lin, on behalf of DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. is a Vancouver, British Columbia based digital marketing and media company that specializes in providing digital marketing and corporate development services, including the creation and publication of executive interviews and promotional content on its media platform, to reporting and non-reporting public companies. The services to be provided under the David Lin Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The David Lin Agreement commenced on the effective date and continues until completion of the contracted services, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay David Lin a total fee of $10,000 plus applicable taxes, payable upon completion of the services and delivery of the agreed materials. The David Lin Agreement may be terminated by Juno Industries at any time with 14 days' written notice provided that the remuneration is paid in full. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, DCWL (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to DCWL as compensation for its marketing services.

Departures Capital Inc.

On June 1, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a service agreement (the " Departures Agreement ") with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures "), pursuant to which Departures, through authorized representative Aaron Missere, was engaged to provide strategic consulting, investor communications and digital media services to Juno Industries. Departures is a digital marketing and corporate development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that specializes in providing branded video content creation and distribution, branded landing page development, and investor relations marketing services to its clients. The services to be provided under the Departures Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Departures Agreement has a term of six (6) months from the effective date thereof, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. The Departures Agreement may be terminated by Juno Industries upon fourteen (14) days' written notice. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay Departures a total fee of $20,000 plus applicable taxes, payable with twenty-five percent (25%) due upon TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and the remaining balance payable in equal monthly installments over the term of the agreement. The $20,000 plus applicable tax payment was paid to Departures on or about June 11, 2026. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Departures (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to Departures as compensation for its marketing services.

Peter Epstein (dba Epstein Research)

On October 16, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a promotional services agreement (the " Epstein Agreement ") with Peter Epstein, on behalf of Epstein Research (" Epstein "), pursuant to which Epstein was engaged to provide promotional services to increase awareness of Juno Industries and its securities. Peter Epstein, operating as Epstein Research, is a digital marketing and corporate development consultant based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, that specializes in providing digital marketing and corporate development services, including through written articles and company interviews, social media and online advertising across platforms such as CEO, LinkedIn, Substack, Twitter/X, and StockHouse, and the sharing of content across social media platforms. The services to be provided under the Epstein Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Epstein Agreement has a term of approximately six (6) weeks from the effective date thereof, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. The Epstein Agreement may be terminated by Juno Industries upon fourteen (14) days' written notice. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay Epstein a total fee of USD $3,660, payable in full upon receipt of an invoice from Epstein. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Epstein does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to Epstein as compensation for its marketing services.

Rich TV Live Inc.

On October 16, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a consulting services agreement (the " Rich TV Agreement ") with Rich TV Live Inc. (" Rich TV "), pursuant to which Rich TV, through authorized representative Iman Khatam, was engaged to provide digital media and consulting services to the Company. Rich TV Live Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia based digital marketing and corporate development company that specializes in providing digital marketing and corporate development services, including through the creation and distribution of video content across platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Anchor Podcast, Reddit, StockTwits, Telegram, Twitter, Discord and Slack, distribution of company news through email to its database, and chatroom management. The services to be provided under the Rich TV Agreement constitute "investor relations activities" as defined in applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Rich TV Agreement provides for a three month term commencing on the effective date of the Rich TV Agreement and may be renewed upon mutual agreement of the parties. The agreement may be terminated by the Company upon ten (10) days' written notice. As compensation for the services, the Company agreed to pay Rich TV an aggregate fee of $10,000 (plus applicable taxes), which includes the production and distribution of four (4) video features per month, dissemination of company news through RichTV databases, and management of online chatrooms. Compensation is due and payable to Rich TV upon presentation of associated invoices by Rich TV to Juno Industries. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Rich TV (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to Rich TV as compensation for its marketing services.

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

On October 16, 2026, Juno Industries entered into a market making services agreement (the " ITG Agreement ") with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG "), pursuant to which ITG, through authorized representative Chris Kaplan, was engaged to provide market making services for Juno Industrie's securities. ITG is based in Toronto, Ontario and is a Dealer Member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and specializes in providing market making services, including enhancing market depth and liquidity, adding stability and efficiency to the market, and acting as a liaison to reporting issuers regarding trading patterns of their securities. The services to be provided under the ITG Agreement do not constitute "investor relations activities" or "promotional activities" as defined in applicable Securities Laws and the policies of the Exchange. The ITG Agreement has an initial term of one (1) month from the effective date thereof and automatically renews for successive one-month periods unless terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' written notice. As compensation for the services, Juno Industries agreed to pay ITG a monthly fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes, payable on the first business day of each month (with the first payment payable on the effective date of the ITG Agreement). In addition, Juno Industries agreed to pay an upfront deposit equal to one month's service fee ($6,000), to be applied to the final month of the term, payable on the effective date of the ITG Agreement. The ITG Agreement may be terminated by either party in accordance with its terms, with any outstanding fees payable upon termination. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, ITG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company, does not have any right or intention to acquire securities of the Company, has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and, the Company will not issue any securities to ITG as compensation for its market making services.

Finder's Fee

In consideration of their role in introducing Juno Industries to the Company and providing assistance in connection with the Transaction, on closing of the Transaction, the Company paid two arm's length finders an aggregate finder's fee of 1,000,000 post-Consolidation Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per post-Consolidation Common Share (the " Finder's Fee Shares "). The Finder's Fee Shares shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which 25% of the Finder's Fee Shares will be released on each of the 6-month, 12-month, 18-month, and 24-month anniversaries of the date on which the Common Shares commence trading on the Exchange following the completion of the Transaction.

About Juno Industries Ltd.

Juno Industries Inc. is a Canadian defence technology company building the future of intelligent, sovereign defence. Working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries develops and deploys AI-native command-and-control software, persistent sensor fabrics and custom solutions that strengthen national security and defence capabilities. Juno's work draws on Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JUNO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Hunter Scharfe, CEO, President & Director

For further information regarding the Company contact:

Hunter Scharfe

CEO, President, & Director

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not purely historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated commencement of trading; the Company's business plan, strategy and objectives; the development, testing, manufacture and commercialization of the Company's products and technologies; anticipated government and commercial procurement opportunities and the award of contracts; the Company's financing requirements and anticipated use of proceeds; potential future acquisitions or strategic transactions; and the Company's competitive position and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning: the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; the timing and success of product development and commercialization; general business, economic and market conditions; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the protection of the Company's intellectual property; the absence of material changes in applicable laws and regulations, including export controls and government procurement rules; and the timely receipt of all required regulatory and governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain final Exchange approval or satisfy applicable listing requirements; the Company's limited operating history and early-stage commercialization activities; the ability to develop, manufacture and sell products on anticipated timelines and budgets; delays in or failure of government procurement processes or contract awards; changes in defence, national security or government spending priorities; intense competition in the defence technology sector; dependence on key personnel, customers, government funding programs and strategic partners; the ability to protect intellectual property and the risk of infringement claims; cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities; reliance on third-party software, hardware and manufacturing; changes in applicable laws, export control regimes, sanctions or security-clearance requirements; the ability to obtain future financing; and dilution to shareholders. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Trail Blazer Capital Corp.