VERMONT AUTHOR LOUELLA BRYANT RELEASES UNTOLD STORY OF THE VIETNAM ERA's LAST AMERICAN CASUALTY

A decade of research. Five young idealists. One Australian commune. And the true story of a young man who never came home with a foreword by Howard Dean

VT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Louella Bryant announces the publication of While in Darkness There is Light: Idealism and Tragedy on an Australian Commune, a narrative nonfiction account of five young Americans who abandoned lives of privilege to build a working commune in Far North Queensland, Australia, and the devastating consequences that followed.The book features a foreword by former Vermont Governor and Democratic Presidential candidate Howard Dean, whose younger brother Charlie Dean is at the heart of this story.In the early 1970s, Kim Haskell, Rich Trapnell, Jeb Buck, Harry Reynolds, and Charlie Dean walked away from Ivy League futures and built Rosebud Farm, a working commune carved from the Australian rainforest. It was extraordinary. It was idealistic. And for Charlie Dean, it was the beginning of a journey that would end in tragedy.In September 1974, Charlie and Australian journalist Neil Sharman were captured by Pathet Lao communist forces on the Mekong River in Laos. Charlie was twenty-four years old. It would take his family nearly thirty years to bring him home.Drawing on Harry Reynolds's personal journals, Charlie's letters, and extensive firsthand interviews, Bryant reconstructs Charlie's full journey from the privileged halls of St. George's School to the raw Queensland wilderness to the rainforests of Laos, where his life ended."The idealism of the young Americans, those who went to Southeast Asia and those who didn't, has been toughened by the understanding that what they did mattered then, and matters now."- Howard Dean, from the AfterwordAbout the Author Louella Bryant holds an MFA in Writing from Vermont College and taught in the MFA program at Spalding University. She is married to Harry Reynolds - one of the Rosebud Farm community and Charlie Dean's close friends. Her decade of research and devotion to this story is itself a testament to the enduring power of the friendships at its heart.Louella Bryant is available for interviews, podcast appearances, speaking engagements, joint appearances with Howard Dean, and book club visits.For review copies or media inquiries:While in Darkness There is Light: Idealism and Tragedy on an Australian Commune By Louella Bryant | Foreword by Governor Howard Dean

Louella Bryant

UNTOLD STORY OF THE VIETNAM ERA'S LAST AMERICAN CASUALTY

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VERMONT AUTHOR LOUELLA BRYANT RELEASES UNTOLD STORY OF THE VIETNAM ERA'S LAST AMERICAN CASUALTY News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 16, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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