Cheryl Bristow Brings Faith, Romance, And The Fall Of An Empire To Life In A Shield In The Shadows

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Cheryl Bristow transports readers to the turbulent world of the early fifth-century Roman Empire in A Shield in the Shadows, a historical Christian novel where faith, survival, romance, and war collide.Set in 405 AD, the novel follows sixteen-year-old Theona after Hunnic marauders destroy her Christian settlement in northern Europe. Forced to flee with her father and other survivors, she eventually joins a massive migration into the Roman Empire led by the pagan Gothic chieftain Radagaisus. Along the way, Theona attracts the attention of Radagaisus' younger son, leading to an unexpected romance amid religious and political conflict.Meanwhile, young Gallic aristocrat Marius Ausonius joins the Roman Army, unaware that his path will bring him directly into the growing conflict. When Marius and Theona unexpectedly meet, their encounter creates consequences for both as tensions between Rome and the invading tribes escalate.Through Christians, pagans, Roman soldiers, migrants, and invading tribes, Bristow explores a fascinating period when the Roman Empire faced growing threats while Christianity continued to reshape the ancient world.Backed by more than twelve years of historical research, A Shield in the Shadows offers an immersive look at faith, migration, warfare, cultural conflict, and everyday life during an often-overlooked period of history.The novel has received multiple honors, including two Word Guild Awards, a Beverly Hills Book Award, first prize in Christian Fiction from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and a Canada Book Award.A Shield in the Shadows is available in multiple formats through Amazon, Cheryl Bristow's website, and other booksellers.Buy Now on Amazon:About Cheryl BristowCheryl Bristow is an award-winning author who combines extensive historical research with compelling storytelling, bringing the past to life through powerful themes of faith, loyalty, love, survival, and belonging.

Cheryl Bristow

A Shield in the Shadows

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Cheryl Bristow Brings Faith, Romance, and the Fall of an Empire to Life in A Shield in the Shadows News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 16, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, Religion



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