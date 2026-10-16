E.F. Hutton & Co. Serves As Financial Advisor To Two Texas Presidents On Convenience Retail, Fuel Distribution And Real Estate Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, today announced that it is serving as financial advisor to Two Texas Presidents, the Austin-based family office of Dallas C. Salazar, on its investments in convenience retail, fuel retail, fuel distribution and the real estate associated with those businesses.

Two Texas Presidents announced on October 13, 2026 that it will invest returns from its Haynesville, Utica and Marcellus natural gas holdings in operating businesses and long-duration real assets.

E.F. Hutton previously served as financial advisor to Two Texas Presidents on AVKHA Equity Holdings' acquisition of Dart Transit Group, announced in February 2026.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, said,“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Two Texas Presidents as Dallas and his family build a portfolio of downstream energy and real estate businesses. We look forward to supporting the family office on these investments.”

About Two Texas Presidents

Two Texas Presidents is the Austin-based family office of Dallas C. Salazar and the Salazar family. It invests Salazar family capital into operating businesses and long-duration real assets and does not manage third-party capital.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

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E.F. Hutton & Co.

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