Kolkata's EC Block Celebrates Durga Puja With Mahabharata-Themed Pandal

Mahabharata Comes to Life at EC Block Pandal

The EC Block Residents Association celebrates its Golden Jubilee with a unique Durga Puja pandal based on the epic Mahabharata. The pandal showcases 18 episodes from the epic through an exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into its significant events and characters.

The pandal showcases the impactful episodes of the Mahabharata, which include the Kurukshetra War and the death of Bhishma Pitamah. It begins with Lord Ganesha writing the Mahabharata and concludes with Yudhishthira's journey to Hastinapur after the war, followed by a staircase depicting the path to heaven. The exhibition aims to evoke nostalgia among visitors who watched the Mahabharata on television while introducing the epic to the younger generation. The pandal also features an idol of Goddess Durga, depicted in a distinctive form symbolising peace. Maji said the pandal took three months to complete. The concept was developed jointly by the artists and the organisers to create something special for the association's 50th anniversary.

While talking to ANI, Moulinath Maji, secretary of the EC Block Residents Association, said Our theme is Mahabharata. No one has ever done Mahabharata in a pandal before. Here, we are showing 18 episodes of the Mahabharata. We are showing the whole epic of India through the exhibition, along with Maa Durga. Right in front of Maa Durga, you'll be able to see Ganesh ji writing the Mahabharata here. This is where we start and end. It ends when Yudhishthira is going to Hastinapur, and after that, the chariot for Mother to go to heaven is a ladder." The exhibition aims to evoke nostalgia among visitors who watched the Mahabharata on television while introducing the epic to the younger generation. The pandal also features an idol of Goddess Durga, depicted in a distinctive form symbolising peace. "They'll (Devotees) get nostalgic because they'll find all the scenes we used to watch in the Mahabharat TV show here, and the new generation will get an idea of what Mahabharat is about. The idol of Maa Durga is a symbol of peace. It took three months to complete. The concept was developed jointly by the artists and the organisers to create something special for the association's 50th anniversary," added Maji.

New Town Pandal Blends Tradition with Science

While this EC Block Residents Association Durga Pandal showcased Mahabharata, the Durga Pandal in New Town aims to connect Gen Z and Gen Alpha with India's ancient knowledge traditions and modern advances in AI, space exploration, technology and medical science. It was organised by New Town Sanatani Durga Puja, and its theme is 'Sanatan Se Vigyan.' The pandal beautifully blends Goddess Durga and science. It features idols of Lord Durga, AI, robots and modern advances of society.

Organisers Detail Political Hurdles

While talking to ANI, Varun Biswas, Organiser of New Town Sanatani Durga Puja, said, "In 2022, the current CM Suvendu Adhikari invited us and suggested that we organise a Durga Puja in Newtown. That is how this Puja began. In 2022, we held the Puja after obtaining permission from the court, and in 2023, we were again required to secure court permission to proceed. However, in 2024 and 2025, the government did not permit us to organise the Puja. "The Leader of the Opposition at that time, Suvendu, used to inaugurate the event every year. Furthermore, the word 'Sanatani' is part of the event's name. These are the reasons why the previous government did not extend any cooperation to us. However, this year, we are celebrating on a grand scale. The theme for this year is 'Sanatan Se Vigyan'. Through this theme, we want to educate the younger generation and show them how science is connected to the Sanatan tradition through the discoveries and inventions of ancient Sanatani sages and seers," added Varun.

The Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its most important days. Beyond its religious significance, the festival celebrates artistic expression, cultural heritage, community participation and the spirit of unity. (ANI)

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