Trident Provides Updated Information Regarding Its Marketing Engagement With Freedom Financial Research, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that, further to its news release dated September 21, 2026 (the“Prior Release”), and at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”), it is providing updated and additional information regarding its engagement of Freedom Financial Research, LLC (“FFR”) to provide marketing and investor awareness services to the Company. This news release restates, in full, the disclosure regarding the FFR engagement contained in the Prior Release, as updated and supplemented below, and supersedes that disclosure.

Background and Place of Business of FFR:

FFR is a limited liability company with its principal place of business at 435 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 300-64, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902, United States. FFR is a financial research and publishing business that prepares investor-focused content and distributes it by email to subscribers of the newsletter audiences it manages, which include the Freedom Financial News, Kiyosaki Uncensored, Kiyosaki's Money, Power and Profit, and Kiyosaki's Private Playbook lists. FFR has advised the Company that these audiences comprise more than one million readers, primarily self-directed retail investors located in the United States. FFR may be contacted by telephone at (877) 884-4030 or by email at....

Background of Christopher Carroll:

Christopher Carroll is the Managing Partner of FFR and is the individual who will provide, and be responsible for, the services under the FFR Agreement (as defined below). Mr. Carroll carries on business from FFR's offices in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Carroll has experience in financial publishing and investor communications. From 2017 to February 2025, he was a Publisher with Paradigm Press, a financial newsletter publisher based in Baltimore, Maryland, and since November 2020 he has been a member of Capella Group LLC of Charlottesville, Virginia. From 2002 to 2019, Mr. Carroll was the owner of Livingry Inc., a private company based in Marrero, Louisiana.

Services and Activities:

The Company has entered into an agreement with FFR dated September 11, 2026, as amended by an addendum dated October 1, 2026 (together, the“FFR Agreement”), pursuant to which FFR will develop and carry out an investor awareness campaign for the Company (the“FFR Services”). The FFR Services consist of: (i) strategic campaign planning; (ii) narrative development, copywriting and creative content prepared from the Company's publicly disclosed information; (iii) the distribution of eight (8) dedicated email communications, being two (2) emails to each of the four FFR subscriber audiences described above, timed to coincide with the Company's news releases and public news flow; and (iv) the provision to the Company of available delivery and engagement reporting following the campaign. The campaign will be carried out by email only. For clarity, and notwithstanding the description in the Prior Release, the FFR Services do not include social media management or other digital marketing services.

Under the FFR Agreement, the Company has full control and direction over, and oversight and knowledge of, all content created and distributed by FFR. All materials prepared or disseminated by FFR must be reviewed and approved in writing by the Company before dissemination, FFR must provide the Company in advance with the final form of all materials, the audience to which each will be distributed and the scheduled distribution date, and the Company may require FFR to amend, suspend or withdraw any materials at any time. FFR may not sub-contract any of the FFR Services without the Company's written approval. References to Robert Kiyosaki relate only to the names of FFR's subscriber audiences; Mr. Kiyosaki has not reviewed, recommended or endorsed the Company or its securities.

Term:

The FFR Agreement has a term of 30 days, which commenced on September 21, 2026 upon the launch of the campaign.

Consideration and Payment Terms:

In consideration for the FFR Services, the Company has agreed to pay FFR a fixed fee of US$150,000, payable in full upon signing of the FFR Agreement. The fee represents the total consideration and total cost payable by the Company for the FFR Services, and no additional fees, expenses or third-party costs are payable by the Company under the FFR Agreement; any expansion of the scope of the FFR Services would require the written agreement of both parties. The fee has been funded from the Company's working capital. The Company will not issue any securities to FFR or Mr. Carroll as compensation for the FFR Services.

Relationship with the Company:

To the Company's knowledge, FFR and Mr. Carroll are at arm's length to the Company, and neither FFR nor Mr. Carroll (nor any of FFR's directors, officers, owners or managers) has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. FFR has agreed that its directors, shareholders, owners, managers and employees will not trade in the Company's securities during the term of the FFR Agreement.

The FFR Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties. Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jonathan Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

Email: ...

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the FFR Services to be provided under the FFR Agreement, the term of the FFR Agreement, acceptance of the FFR Agreement by the TSXV, completing ongoing and planned work on the Company's projects, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, copper and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.