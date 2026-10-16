Pump Fun Launches Bitcoin And Ethereum Futures With Up To 40X Leverage

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Pump has launched cryptocurrency perpetual futures trading through Hyperliquid, expanding its services beyond Solana -based memecoins. The integration introduces leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts while giving traders access to Hyperliquid's existing liquidity. The expansion also creates another revenue opportunity for Pump as competition across decentralized trading platforms continues.

Pump Fun Introduces Bitcoin Perpetual Futures With 40x Leverage

Pump now supports Bitcoin (BTC ) perpetual futures with leverage reaching 40x through Hyperliquid's decentralized trading infrastructure. The product allows eligible traders to speculate on Bitcoin price movements without purchasing or holding BTC directly. Moreover, traders can open leveraged positions through Pump while Hyperliquid supplies the underlying trading infrastructure.

The launch follows technical developments that surfaced in Pump's application programming interface on October 9. Developers identified perpetual futures data, including funding rates, open interest, and trading volumes from Hyperliquid's HyperCore mainnet. Subsequently, the integration connected Pump's trading interface with Hyperliquid's existing order books and liquidity.

HyperCore manages order matching, margin balances, funding payments, and liquidations for trades originating through Pump. Therefore, Pump can offer Bitcoin derivatives without establishing a separate exchange or independent liquidity system. However, Bitcoin's 40x leverage increases liquidation exposure, and sharp market movements can eliminate a trader's posted collateral.

Ethereum Perpetual Futures Offer Up To 25x Leverage

Alongside Bitcoin, Pump has introduced Ethereum (ETH ) perpetual futures with leverage reaching 25x for eligible users. The contracts allow traders to take positions on Ethereum price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency. Additionally, Hyperliquid processes these transactions through its established derivatives infrastructure and existing market liquidity.

The integration builds on an earlier relationship between Pump and Hyperliquid's blockchain ecosystem. In August, Pump added HyperEVM support, enabling USDC transactions within Hyperliquid's smart contract environment. The latest expansion extends that connection into perpetual futures and broadens the trading products available through Pump.

Hyperliquid recorded approximately $12.43 billion in daily perpetual futures trading volume at the end of August. That activity provides substantial existing liquidity for Pump's newly introduced Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives products. Meanwhile, Pump restricts perpetual futures trading in the United States, Ontario, and other prohibited jurisdictions.

Pump Fun Expands Beyond Memecoins As PUMP Token Declines

Pump built its initial business around Solana memecoin launches before expanding into additional cryptocurrency trading services. Its latest derivatives launch adds another product category and creates opportunities to generate fees from leveraged transactions. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid benefits from additional trading activity through Pump's interface without operating a separate order book.

The expansion follows competition between both platforms over decentralized finance revenue during 2026. In late September, Pump generated $15.16 million in weekly revenue, exceeding Hyperliquid 's $15.06 million. However, both platforms primarily serve different trading markets, despite their growing overlap in cryptocurrency services.

Hyperliquid has also expanded its derivatives operations while developing pathways for commodity futures in regulated U.S. markets. Its trading operations support fee generation and HYPE token purchases through the platform's Assistance Fund. Despite Pump's derivatives expansion, its PUMP token declined 5.35% over 24 hours to trade at $0.004320.

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