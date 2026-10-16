Google Just Put AI In Space. It Had To Hitch A Ride On Elon Musk's Rocket.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google's first orbital AI test carries four chips and runs on about as much power as a hair dryer. James Altucher points to a much bigger plan: the million-satellite fleet Musk has on file with federal regulators.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google put AI in space on October 1. It needed Elon Musk to get there. Google's Project Suncatcher test satellite is about the size of a refrigerator. It carries four of Google's AI chips. And it reached orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9, sharing the ride with other payloads.

In a new free presentation, tech expert James Altucher argues Musk is two decades ahead of every rival in the race to put AI in orbit. Google is testing four chips. Musk, according to a SpaceX filing with the FCC, wants a million data center satellites. And he already owns the rockets.

Nobody at Google is calling this the finished product. By Google's own account, the satellite draws about one kilowatt. That's about what a hair dryer uses.

Power was never the point. Google wants to know if AI chips can survive up there. Can they take the radiation, the swings from blazing heat to deep cold, and the beating of space, and still work?

Google is still testing the idea. Musk, Altucher says, already has his own space data center designed. It's called AI1.

Four Chips vs. One Million Satellites

Altucher calls power“AI's biggest bottleneck.” He argues that traditional power plants on the ground can't produce enough energy for AI to reach its full potential.

That's what makes Google's test worth watching. It doesn't prove space data centers work. It shows one of the biggest tech companies on Earth will spend real money to find out.

Google has said future Suncatcher systems could link satellites together and run them on solar power. Musk's plan is on another scale. Altucher points to the SpaceX filing with the FCC, which lays out plans for one million data center satellites powered by the sun.

Google has one satellite with four chips. Musk has filed for a million.

Why AI Is Headed to Space

The reason is simple. AI eats electricity, and on the ground there isn't enough to go around.

In orbit, a satellite can sit in near-constant sunlight. There are no zoning boards and no neighbors. Nobody fights over the land.

None of that makes it easy. Launch costs, radiation, heat, repairs and the basic math are all still hard.

But Altucher says every big tech player now sees where this is going.“Every one of these titans knows space is the answer to AI's energy short fall,” he says.“But they can't get there.” Google got there on a SpaceX rocket.

The One Piece Musk Doesn't Make Himself

This is where Altucher breaks from the crowd. He says you could invest in SpaceX and“probably do alright.” But he believes the real key is somewhere else.

Musk has been bringing more of the AI business in-house, Altucher says. That includes the rockets, the launch sites, the satellites, the AI itself and a planned chip factory.

But one piece, Altucher says, still comes from outside: the“nervous system” that moves data through the whole network and beams it back to Earth.“Elon built the brain,” he says.“But he did not build the nervous system.”

Altucher singles out a small supplier he says has worked with Musk for more than a decade. In his presentation, he walks through the evidence and explains why he believes the company could become more important as Musk's plan grows.

About This Presentation

In his free presentation, James Altucher lays out what he believes is Elon Musk's plan to take control of the AI industry. He walks through the SpaceX filing at the center of it and explains why he thinks the plan points to a small supplier most investors have never heard of. It's available on demand. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street veteran who has spent more than 30 years working where technology and money meet. He has managed hedge funds, designed his own AI-driven trading algorithms and raised capital for venture investments. He's been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and in The Wall Street Journal. He also hosts The James Altucher Show podcast, where he has interviewed some of the biggest names in finance and business.

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