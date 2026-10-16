Taco John's Opens First Connecticut Location In Newington October 19

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Franchise Owners Invite Community to Grand Opening Celebration

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John's®. The state's first Taco John's will serve up the brand's signature West-Mex TM flavors, including fan favorites like the crispy Potato Olés® and the Taco Bravo® , recently named the best fast food taco in America* for the second year running.

Guests are invited to celebrate the grand opening on Monday, Oct. 19, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 10:00 a.m. ET. The first 50 guests will receive a Golden Ticket, redeemable for one free small Potato Olés® or beef taco (crispy or soft shell) each week for a year. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a free combo meal each week for a year; the winner will be drawn one week after opening.

Taco John's in Newington will serve guests seven days a week, from breakfast through late night:

Lobby (Mon – Sat): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lobby (Sun): 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive-Thru: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Delivery: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Taco John's is partnering with Reliance Hospitality Group, a team of experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operators helping power Taco John's growing East Coast footprint. Led by CEO and Co-founder Arsal Jaffery and Co-founder Deven Jadav, this first Connecticut location is the latest step in Reliance Hospitality Group's continued expansion, leveraging the strong customer following established at the Leominster and Boston, Massachusetts Taco John's restaurants.

“Connecticut represents an exciting new chapter for Reliance Hospitality Group as we expand Taco John's presence throughout the East Coast,” said Arsal Jaffery, CEO and Co-founder of Reliance Hospitality Group.“We're proud to introduce Connecticut guests to a brand with a rich 50-plus-year West-Mex heritage, a craveable menu, and a tradition of welcoming guests with authentic hospitality, all while delivering bold, flavorful food at an exceptional value. We look forward to becoming part of the local community and sharing the Taco John's experience with guests across the state.”

Those interested in joining the Taco John's team in Newington can apply online. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-MexTM, a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells, and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else, like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com

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Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John's

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: