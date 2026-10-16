Nulo Expands Distribution Through New Partnership With Hollywood Feed

Alex Ferreira, Gold Medalist Freestyle Skier and Dog Dad to Brandy

Brenna Huckaby, Gold Medalist Para Snowboarder and Cat Mom to Mouse

Jordan Stolz & Mitzi, Gold Medalist Speed Skater

Kristen Santos-Griswold, World Champion Speed Skater and Dog Mom to Bear

Pet food retailer to offer Nulo pet food at all 175+ locations

- Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed PresidentMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood Feed, the healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer known for premium nutrition and expert in-store guidance, will soon add Nulo pet food and nutritional products to shelves in its 179 locations across 19 states.This new partnership pairs Hollywood Feed's seven decades of offering premium pet products with Nulo's dedication to pet nutrition that enhances wellness and performance. Hollywood Feed will carry Nulo's high-meat grain-free Freestyle line, oven-baked Culinary Harvest recipes, and a variety of wet foods that build complete, craveable meals for dogs and cats. Each recipe is built around high animal-based protein, low-carb nutrition with low-glycemic ingredients and a focus on gut health. It's the same standard that fuels Nulo's athlete partners.Nulo is the pet food brand partnered with a roster of Olympic legends, from 3x Gold Medalist shot putter Ryan Crouser to 2x Gold Medalist speed skater Jordan Stolz. That athlete-driven story has helped fuel Nulo's rise to the 6th-largest pet food brand in U.S. pet specialty retail, and it's poised to bring the same energy and new customers into Hollywood Feed.“Hollywood Feed has built real credibility teaching pet parents what great nutrition looks like,” said Dr. Greg Aldrich, Chief Operating Officer at Nulo.“That care for educating customers lines up perfectly with how we think about nutrition at Nulo, and we're excited for their pet parents to see the difference for themselves.”Hollywood Feed is equally as enthusiastic about the partnership.“We are consistently seeking products that help our valued customers provide their pets with enhanced nutrition, longevity and quality of life,” says Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed.“Nulo is a great addition to our lineup, and we are excited to offer a brand that shares our commitment to the well-being of pets.”Nulo products will be available in all 179 Hollywood Feed locations starting November 2, 2026. Select markets in Georgia, Indiana and Ohio will soft launch the Nulo line of pet foods starting on October 19, 2026.About NuloNulo is on a mission to fuel the inner athlete in every pet. With a wide range of ultra-premium food formats available in more than 6,500 pet specialty retailers nationwide, Nulo ensures pets enjoy the best in digestive and immune health, skin and coat care, mobility, and weight management. Recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Most Innovative Brands at Retail," Nulo's offerings are rich in animal-based proteins and low in carbs, crafted to keep pets thriving alongside their human companions. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Nulo continues to inspire pet parents and athletes alike. For more information, visit .About Hollywood FeedHollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service, Pet Business' list of Top 25 Retailers in North America, USA Today's list of 10 Best Pet Stores and Pet Age's Retailer Excellence Awards, in addition to being named Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best of Dallas, Best of North Atlanta, and Best of Asheville, to name a few. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn't love it or if you don't love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at and .

Angela B Okeon

ABO Marketing & Communications

+1 901-409-7607

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Nulo Expands Distribution Through New Partnership with Hollywood Feed News Provided By ABO Marketing & Communications October 16, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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