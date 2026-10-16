David Worby Completes Worby & Friends EP With 'Play You Again' Featuring Alyssa Trahan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed attorney, songwriter and philanthropist David Worby has released "Play You Again," featuring Alyssa Trahan, completing his four-song EP, Worby & Friends. With the new release, the full project is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen to Worby & Friends here.“Play You Again” joins“Hope,” featuring The Bennett Hall Band, released Sept. 4, and the Sept. 18 double-single release of“Living Large In A Small Town” with Breaking Eight and“Hard Hats,” featuring Matt Wynn. Together, the four songs bring Worby's songwriting to life through a group of artists who each lend their own voice and perspective to his stories.Written by Worby, Georgia Middleman and Amanda Green, "Play You Again" is a witty, empowering breakup song in which the narrator resists drinking away a heartbreak or showing up at an ex's door at 2 a.m., and instead picks up the guitar that ex once gave them to turn the relationship into a song - just to spite them. Once the narrator's heart has had its say, the song gets locked away in a drawer for good, with a playful wink that it will never be played again... unless the narrator feels like it.Middleman is a well-known performer and songwriter in Nashville, and Green performs widely and comes from a celebrated Broadway family. For Trahan, the song marks a return to the project in a new role: she previously co-wrote "Hard Hats" with Worby and Mark Narmore and now steps up to the microphone to close out the EP.Serving as songwriter and co-executive producer alongside Michael August and Suzanne Worby, Worby brings his original music to life on Worby & Friends.Produced by Simon Reid, the EP is the first chapter of a larger body of work. In the coming weeks, Worby will release "Your Love Goes On" featuring Ava Paige and "What's One More" with Hunter Jordan, followed by "Blue Collar Boots" and "You Must Have Read My Mind" with the release of the full album.For Worby, Worby & Friends is about more than releasing music. Each time a track from the project is streamed, Worby will personally donate one dollar, up to a total of $100,000, split evenly between the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Both organizations reflect the spirit of service that has defined much of Worby's professional and philanthropic life, supporting veterans, first responders and their families.Best known professionally for his landmark advocacy on behalf of more than 10,000 Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers exposed to toxic conditions following the Sept. 11 attacks, Worby helped secure nearly $1 billion in recoveries for affected workers and their families. His work also contributed to the passage of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, creating lasting healthcare protections for first responders.Music has long provided another avenue for Worby to tell the stories of everyday people. Raised in a blue-collar family, he worked as a truck driver at Newark Airport to help finance his education, experiences that shaped his respect for hard work, perseverance, and the people and communities that often inspire his songwriting.With more than 25 cuts in country music, Worby has spent years writing behind the scenes. Worby & Friends marks the first project released under his own creative direction, bringing his songwriting, collaborative spirit and commitment to giving back together in one body of work.Worby & Friends Tracklist:1. "Hope" – The Bennett Hall Band2. "Living Large In A Small Town" – Breaking Eight3. "Hard Hats" – Matt Wynn4. "Play You Again" – Alyssa TrahanAbout David Worby: David Worby is an acclaimed trial attorney, songwriter, composer, playwright, philanthropist and community advocate whose career has been defined by service, creativity and leadership. Best known for his landmark representation of Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers following the Sept. 11 attacks, Worby has also built a distinguished legacy supporting arts organizations, educational institutions, healthcare initiatives and community programs across the United States. As a songwriter, he has earned more than 25 cuts in country music. Worby & Friends marks the first release under his own creative direction, bringing together music, collaboration and philanthropy in a project dedicated to inspiring hope and giving back.Visit:

Christy Walker-Watkins

Worby & Friends

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David Worby Completes Worby & Friends EP with 'Play You Again' Featuring Alyssa Trahan News Provided By Release News October 16, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



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