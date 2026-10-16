Former NFL Captain Jack Brewer Leads Major Hurricane Relief Effort Across Florida Panhandle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jack Brewer Foundation on track to deliver over 100,000 pounds of food and 10,000 hot meals to hurricane victims

MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former three-time NFL captain and ordained minister Jack Brewer and his Florida-based nonprofit, the Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ), are leading a major relief effort across Florida's hurricane-ravaged Panhandle, providing food, hot meals and emergency assistance to devastated families.By the end of Friday, JBF expects to have delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food, including over 10,000 hot meals, while providing free storm cleanup assistance to residents throughout Milton, Pensacola and surrounding communities.Before the hurricane made landfall, JBF staged trucks loaded with fresh meat, produce, groceries, bottled water and essential supplies. By the following morning, volunteers were on the ground assessing damage, distributing supplies and clearing fallen trees."We've been doing disaster relief for years, and we know how important it is to get there quickly," said Brewer, founder and chairman of JBF. "We had trucks loaded and our teams ready before the storm hit. When you meet these families and see what they're going through, you can't just stand there and watch. You get your hands dirty, you pray with them, and you do whatever you can to help."Working alongside Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay, local police and firefighters, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Bearing Fruit Community Church and other volunteers, JBF has organized large-scale food distributions at Jernigan's Landing.Brewer also thanked the City of Milton, FDEM, Volunteer Florida, Mercury One, Operation Blessing and Operation BBQ Relief for their partnership in helping families recover.Relief operations remain underway, with priority given to elderly residents, military veterans, low-income households and people with disabilities.All assistance is free of charge. Residents needing food, basic necessities or storm cleanup assistance can call 1-877-422-1979 or visit TheJackBrewerFoundation

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The Jack Brewer Foundation

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Former NFL Captain Jack Brewer Leads Major Hurricane Relief Effort Across Florida Panhandle News Provided By The Jack Brewer Group October 16, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Religion, World & Regional



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