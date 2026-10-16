KSMModel helps marketers see how visible their brand is in AI, identify the gaps, and follow a practical 90-day plan to improve.

New platform scores your brand's AI visibility for AEO and GEO, identifies the gaps, and gives marketing teams a practical 90-day plan to improve performance.

- Dr. Anthony Q. Bowen, Founder, KSMModel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KSMModel today announced the launch of KSMModel, a new AI visibility assessment platform for AEO and GEO that helps marketing teams score brand visibility, identify gaps, and turn findings into a practical improvement plan.

As AI-powered answer engines increasingly influence how people discover businesses, experts, products and services, marketers are being introduced to concepts such as Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI Visibility.

KSMModel is designed to move that conversation from why AI visibility matters to how to improve it.

The platform evaluates a brand or organization against the Knowledge Structuring ModelTM (KSMTM) and produces a measurable KSMTM AI Visibility Score using three weighted pillars:

AI Visibility Score = (SE × 40%) + (ES × 40%) + (CA × 20%)

Where:

SE = Structured Extractability - 40%

ES = Entity Salience - 40%

CA = Citation Authority - 20%

The assessment shows where an organization is strong, where visibility gaps exist and what needs to improve.

“Much of the AEO and GEO conversation today explains why organizations need to think about AI visibility,” said Dr. Anthony Q. Bowen, founder of KSMModel and creator of the Knowledge Structuring ModelTM.“KSMModel is designed to answer the next question: what do I actually need to do?”

KSMModel goes beyond producing a one-time score. The platform turns assessment findings into a structured 90-day improvement plan designed to help organizations prioritize the work needed across the three KSM pillars.

The operating model is straightforward:

Score → Plan → Execute → Rescore → Focus on what remains

Organizations can establish a baseline, begin the work, reassess as improvements are completed and compare new scores against earlier results. This gives marketing and digital teams a way to see what improved, what gaps remain and where to focus next.

“KSMModel is designed to show organizations how to improve AI visibility, measure the work as it gets done, and then focus on what remains,” Bowen added.

KSMModel is built around a documented methodology rather than an opaque scoring system. Organizations can understand how the score is constructed, review the evidence behind findings and see why specific improvements are being recommended.

The platform can be used independently by marketing teams, consultants, agencies and internal digital teams, or alongside KSMModel implementation and advisory services.

Rather than simply tracking whether a brand appeared in an AI-generated answer, KSMModel is designed to help explain why an organization may or may not be visible.

A business may have strong content but weak entity recognition. Another may be clearly understood but lack credible third-party support. A third may have strong authority signals but poorly structured information. KSMModel separates these conditions across the three pillars and converts them into prioritized actions.

-The KSM methodology was first refined through a founder-controlled alpha implementation using DrAnthonyQBowen. The same scoring model is now being applied in 90-day industry implementations across multiple verticals.

-In the fashion industry, SoniaNoel is being used to evaluate how biography, fashion collections, books, media coverage, events and product information contribute to AI visibility.

-In the healthcare vertical, PeptideDoc is being used to evaluate how physician credentials, services, location information, educational content and authoritative external references contribute to AI visibility readiness.

These implementations provide real-world evidence of how the same KSM scoring model can be used to establish a baseline, guide work and measure progress over time.

KSMModel is currently available in beta.

Measure your AI visibility:

View KSM case studies: /case-studies

KSMModel does not guarantee AI rankings, recommendations, citations, traffic or revenue. Assessments reflect publicly observable digital evidence and identify conditions that may support stronger AI visibility readiness.

Dr Elinor Garely

KSMModel

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KSMModel Launches KSMModel to Score and Improve AI Visibility Across AEO and GEO News Provided By KSMModel October 16, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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