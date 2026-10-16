Joan Velazquez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner and Real Estate Department Chair Joan Velazquez is recognized as a 2026“Southern California Commercial Real Estate Business Visionary” by Los Angeles Times in a special segment. The annual feature recognizes attorneys, developers, investors and other industry leaders whose work drives significant commercial real estate projects and transactions across California.“Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement,” states the publication.“We are thrilled to congratulate Joan on this outstanding achievement,” says Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton.“This recognition reflects the exceptional counsel, strategic insight and tireless dedication she brings to every client matter.”Velazquez is a trusted real estate advisor known for her strategic approach and creative solutions for owners, developers, investors, lenders and asset managers. According to the profile, her recent work includes a $168 million refinance of a Santa Clarita multifamily property and the sale of approximately 16,500 acres in Hawaii to the Trust for Public Land. The publication also notes that Velazquez has closed more than $1 billion in financing transactions. Leveraging her background in tax law, she structures deals that help clients maximize value and enhance returns. Recently, Velazquez was named to the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers guide.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S JOAN VELAZQUEZ NAMED A COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY BY LOS ANGELES TIMES News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 16, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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