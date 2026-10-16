Dil Raju Invites CM Revanth Reddy To Bathukamma Filmmakers Awards

Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), along with a delegation, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to invite him to the Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge 2026 awards ceremony.

The delegation included film director Harish Shankar, Telangana Media Academy Chairman Srinivas Reddy, Charan Arjun, Nalgonda Gaddar and others. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 17. This year, the competition features three new categories: Telangana folk songs, inspirational videos highlighting state government welfare schemes, and articles.

The initiative aims to nurture creativity among young people while enhancing public awareness of Telangana's rich culture, heritage and government welfare programmes.

Delegation also meets Deputy CM Vikramarka

Earlier, Dil Raju also invited Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to the Bathukamma Young Filmmakers Challenge 2026, Season 2 awards ceremony.

Sharing glimpses of the meeting on Instagram, Dil Raju wrote, "Honoured to invite Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Garu to the Bathukamma Young Film-Makers Challenge 2026 – Season 2 Awards Ceremony, along with TGFDC Chairman Sri Dil Raju Garu and MD Sri M. Mukunda Reddy Garu." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIL RAJU (@dilraju)

About Producer Dil Raju

Producer Dil Raju is known for producing films including 'Dil', 'Arya', 'Bommarillu', 'Josh', 'V' and others. (ANI)

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