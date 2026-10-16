Dr. Sabrina Crouch's F**K Being Stuck Invites Readers To Look Beyond Pain And Reclaim Their Lives

Psychologist and author Dr. Sabrina Nichole Crouch's new book explores chronic pain, self-advocacy, and reclaiming identity beyond a diagnosis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Psychologist, school neuropsychologist, speaker, coach, and author Dr. Sabrina Crouch invites readers to reconsider how they understand pain, healing, and identity in her book, F**k Being Stuck: A Badass Approach to Healing Beyond Pain and Reclaiming Your Life.



After being diagnosed with cervical stenosis and beginning to navigate chronic pain, Dr. Crouch faced a gap between knowing what was wrong and knowing how to live her life. Pain affected her body, mood, relationships, and sense of possibility. During a challenging climb to the summit of Rainbow Mountain in Peru, she experienced an unexpected shift: her pain receded into the background. That moment prompted a deeper exploration of presence, possibility, and the connection among mind, body, and spirit.

Blending candid personal stories with insights from her work as a psychologist, Dr. Crouch explores self-advocacy, nervous system regulation, meditation, breath, movement, rest, boundaries, inherited patterns, perfectionism, and the beliefs that can keep people disconnected from themselves. The book also examines burdens often carried by Black women and others from marginalized communities, including medical dismissal, unequal access to care, and the expectation to remain strong even when support is needed.

Rather than offering a prescription for how anyone should heal or promising that pain will disappear, F**k Being Stuck invites readers to become curious, advocate for themselves, release patterns that no longer serve them, and create a path that honors their whole selves.

“At its heart, F**k Being Stuck offers a powerful reminder: a diagnosis is information. It is not your identity,” Dr. Crouch says.“Pain may be part of your story, but it does not have to have the final word.”

Dr. Crouch has worked with children and families throughout New York City and Westchester County for more than 30 years, helping people better understand themselves, recognize their strengths, and advocate for what they need. She earned her doctorate in School Clinical Child Psychology from Yeshiva University, her master's degree and advanced certification in School Psychology from the City College of New York, and her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of School Neuropsychology and is licensed as a psychologist in New York State and New Jersey.



Shauna J

Dr. Sabrina Crouch

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Dr. Sabrina Crouch's F**k Being Stuck Invites Readers to Look Beyond Pain and Reclaim Their Lives News Provided By Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations October 16, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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