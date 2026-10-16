Citiguard Earns Eight 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Citiguard team members celebrate the company's recognition as a 2026 Top Workplace, with awards in eight culture categories including Employee Well-Being, Leadership, Innovation, and Compensation & Benefits.

Employee-driven recognition highlights the leadership, training and workplace culture supporting Citiguard's professional security services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Citiguard Inc., a Los Angeles-based provider of professional security services, has earned eight 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards from Energage, recognizing the company's leadership, employee development and organizational culture.The awards recognize Citiguard in Employee Appreciation, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Well-Being, Innovation, Leadership, Professional Development, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility. Winners are determined through confidential employee feedback collected through Energage's research-backed workplace survey.The recognition is particularly meaningful in the private security industry, where the quality of service depends on the professionalism, preparedness and judgment of personnel working directly with clients and the public.Citiguard provides security services for commercial properties, corporate facilities, residential communities, retail establishments, events and industrial operations. Across these environments, security officers represent both their employer and the organizations they protect, making employee development, effective leadership and workplace accountability essential to service quality.Citiguard's approach emphasizes ongoing training and professional development. Its training program combines classroom instruction with assignment-specific preparation, covering emergency procedures, incident reporting, surveillance, crowd management and verbal de-escalation. Officers receive continued training throughout their careers to support the operational requirements of the clients they serve.“Our clients depend on our officers to protect their properties, employees and communities every day,” said Sami Nomair, CEO of Citiguard.“That responsibility starts with how we train, support and lead our people. Receiving this recognition directly from our employees is especially meaningful because it reflects the workplace we are building and the standards we expect our teams to uphold.”Citiguard received awards in eight workplace culture categories:Employee Appreciation: Recognizing employees who feel valued for their contributions.Compensation & Benefits: Recognizing employee satisfaction with compensation and benefits.Employee Well-Being: Supporting employee health and wellness.Innovation: Encouraging employee ideas and continuous improvement.Leadership: Building confidence through effective organizational leadership.Professional Development: Supporting employee growth and career advancement.Purpose & Values: Demonstrating organizational values in daily operations.Work-Life Flexibility: Supporting the balance between professional and personal responsibilities.Unlike awards determined by industry judges or public voting, Top Workplaces recognition is based on confidential employee responses, providing independent insight into workplace culture.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.The recognition follows Citiguard's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. Citiguard ranked No. 3,229 in 2026, improving from No. 3,434 in 2025.Together, the company's growth and workplace recognition reflect its continued emphasis on developing its workforce while delivering professional security services.For more information, visit .About Citiguard Inc.Citiguard Inc. is a California-based security services provider offering armed and unarmed security officers, mobile patrols, fire watch services and customized protection solutions. The company serves commercial, residential, industrial and institutional clients, emphasizing professional training, responsive operations and client-focused service.About EnergageEnergage helps organizations measure and improve workplace culture through employee feedback and the Top Workplaces recognition program. Learn more at topworkplaces.

Joe M.

Citiguard Inc.

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Citiguard Earns Eight 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards News Provided By Citiguard Security Services October 16, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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