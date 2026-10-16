Community Helps Woman Repair Alabama Home After Storm Damage And Contractor Scam

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Community Rebuilds a Home After a Contractor Scam

After an alleged $8,000 out-of-town contractor scam, local roofing and restoration crews repaired a storm-damaged Shelby County home at no cost to the owner.

- Rhianna HarperBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A small town homeowner, who spent more than a year living with storm damage and mold, finally has a safe place to live again after a group of local businesses and volunteers stepped in to finish work a contractor had been paid to do but never completed. The volunteer effort repaired the home at no cost to the owner, who said she lost an $8,000 insurance check to the out-of-town contractor. The case has become a local example of both community generosity and the risks homeowners face when hiring storm damage contractors.The homeowner, Diana Keenum, first noticed water intrusion and mold after a storm sent water into her home, according to WBRC. The damage spread over more than a year and forced her bathroom to be gutted, while her roof was later found to have close to forty leaks. After filing an insurance claim, Keenum said she hired a contractor she found through social media and handed over an $8,000 insurance check. The check was cashed, she said, but the work was never finished.When word of the situation spread, several local companies volunteered their time and materials. Reeder Roofing repaired the roof at no profit, with GAF donating shingles and ABC Supply donating wood, according to WBRC. DEC Fire & Water Restoration, a family-owned Alabama company that has operated since 1999, handled the interior work, including water damage restoration and mold removal.Contractor scams are a recurring risk after severe storms, when homeowners rush to make repairs and insurance payments are in play. Experts at the scene offered several steps homeowners can take to protect themselves: confirm that a contractor holds a valid business license, check a company's accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, contact local authorities with any questions about a contractor, and avoid signing over a full insurance check before the work is finished.“When asked about joining together to help a woman in need, the enthusiasm from the people involved made the answer of, 'Absolutely!' all too easy. Something I love about working for DEC is how passionate everyone is about helping people. At the end of the day, that's what we're all here for: making people's lives better than they were when they called us in need!” said Rhianna Harper of DEC Fire & Water Restoration.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Talbert, B. (2026, July 22). Community helps woman after storm damaged her home, contractor scammed her out of $8K [News article]. WBRC.About DEC Fire & Water RestorationDEC Fire & Water Restoration is a family-owned and operated restoration company serving Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee since 1999. The company provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, odor control, cleaning and disinfection, and reconstruction for residential and commercial properties. DEC is IICRC certified, holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and works directly with major insurance carriers. Learn more at .###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Community Helps Woman Repair Alabama Home After Storm Damage and Contractor Scam News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing October 16, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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