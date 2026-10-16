Certified Family Law Specialist Andrea F. Gallegos Joins Silicon Valley Law Offices, P.C.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Silicon Valley Law Offices announced today that Andrea F. Gallegos has joined the firm. Andrea is a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS), certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. She has practiced family law exclusively for nearly 18 years.

Certification by the Board of Legal Specialization is one of the most demanding credentials available to a California attorney. Specialists must pass a rigorous written examination, demonstrate substantial hands-on experience in the field, complete advanced continuing education, and earn favorable evaluations from judges and fellow attorneys.

Gallegos adds depth to the firm's work on financially complex divorces. She holds a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from Golden Gate University School of Law. That tax training gives her an edge in property division, asset valuation, and support calculations, where tax consequences often decide whether a settlement is fair.

Her practice covers the full range of family law matters. She handles complex financial issues, property division and valuation, child and spousal support, attorney's fee claims, breach of fiduciary duty, custody and visitation, and domestic violence restraining orders. She represents clients both seeking and defending against restraining orders.

Gallegos favors resolving cases through mediation and negotiated settlement whenever possible. However, if and when a case needs to go to court, she is ready. She is an experienced trial attorney who has successfully tried numerous cases, primarily in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties.

“Andrea is exactly the kind of attorney our clients need in high-asset cases. Her tax background and trial experience make our whole team stronger and we're looking forward to working with her on complex family law matters,” said Managing Attorney Michael C. Pascoe.

“Silicon Valley Law Offices gives clients the benefit of an entire team. I'm excited to bring my experience to that model and help families through some of the hardest decisions they will make,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos joins a firm built around collaborative representation. Silicon Valley Law Offices clients pay for one attorney but receive counsel from several lawyers with experience in the specific issues their case presents. The team applies this approach from the first consultation through final resolution.

The Firm's attorneys understand what is at stake in Bay Area family law matters, where high property values and significant assets raise the complexity of nearly every case. The firm handles high-asset divorce, premarital and post-marital agreements, domestic violence matters, mediation, child custody and move-away requests, as well as post-judgment matters which include child and spousal support.

Gallegos earned her B.A. in English, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. She is admitted to practice in California and is a member of the Santa Clara County Bar Association, the Contra Costa County Bar Association, and the Association of Certified Family Law Specialists (ACFLS).

The divorce and family law attorneys of Silicon Valley Law Offices help clients throughout the South Bay, Silicon Valley, and the Bay Area. Managing Attorney Michael C. Pascoe is an experienced attorney in Family Law and Estate Planning. He drafts the marital agreements, handles all estate planning and probate matters for the Firm, and is Rated by Super Lawyers.

Silicon Valley Law Offices

465 N Whisman Rd Ste 100 Mountain View, CA 94043

(650) 546-7595



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Certified Family Law Specialist Andrea F. Gallegos Joins Silicon Valley Law Offices, P.C. News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 16, 2026, 21:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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