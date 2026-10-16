Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City – Murray introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign at its South State Street location across from Fashion Place, serving businesses, families, and groups throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City offers a private meeting and party room with audiovisual equipment, catering arrangements, and beverage service for corporate holiday gatherings at its Murray location.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City.

Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City offers corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment in Murray, Utah.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families near Fashion Place in Murray, Utah.

The campaign offers holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout Salt Lake City & Valley.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

SALT LAKE CITY - MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

The Salt Lake City-area venue, located on South State Street in Murray, directly across from Fashion Place, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements, beverage service, and private meeting room rentals are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO SALT LAKE CITY

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Salt Lake City location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN THE SALT LAKE VALLEY

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Salt Lake City metropolitan area is home to employers across technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, logistics, education, and professional services. Murray and the surrounding central Salt Lake Valley communities serve as an established commercial and employment corridor, with corporate offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Murray venue offers a private meeting and party room with audiovisual equipment that can be rented before or after game show sessions. The space can accommodate company meetings, presentations, and catered gatherings.

Catering and bar-service arrangements are available for organized corporate events. The venue also offers beer, wine, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages onsite.

The seasonal programming accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

MURRAY LOCATION, FASHION PLACE AND THE CENTRAL SALT LAKE VALLEY

Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City operates at 6148 South State Street, Unit B, in Murray, Utah, directly across from Fashion Place, a major shopping and dining destination in the Salt Lake Valley.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout Salt Lake City and surrounding communities, including Murray, Midvale, Sandy, South Salt Lake, Cottonwood Heights, and other parts of Salt Lake County.

Murray's central location provides access to both northern and southern portions of the Salt Lake Valley. The South State Street corridor connects commercial districts, restaurants, shopping destinations, and employment centers across the metropolitan area.

The nearby Fashion Place retail district, Interstate 215, and Interstate 15 provide regional connections for companies coordinating employee gatherings from multiple offices and communities.

Murray is also home to major healthcare facilities and other employers, contributing to the area's role as a regional center for commerce, healthcare, and professional services.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

The venue's meeting room and hosted game show arenas allow organizations to combine meetings, catered gatherings, and interactive team competitions during the same visit.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal programming to the location's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning year-end gatherings in Murray and throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER SALT LAKE CITY CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Salt Lake City – Murray venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Salt Lake City Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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