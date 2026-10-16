Notice Of Security Incident For Individuals In Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IDScan is providing notice of a security event that may have involved personal information.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On or around September 1, 2026, IDScan received information indicating that certain data may have been accessed without authorization. Upon this discovery, we took immediate steps to secure our systems and engaged a team of third-party specialists to help determine the full nature and scope of the incident. This investigation is currently ongoing. We continue to cooperate with applicable regulatory and law enforcement authorities.Based on the investigation conducted to date, IDScan determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to a portion of our cloud environment between April 4, 2026, and September 2, 2026. The investigation has determined that the event was limited to the VeriScan platform. No other IDScan products or services have been identified as involved in the event.Based on the investigation conducted to date and given the nature of the information that may be uploaded, processed, or stored by customer organizations, the information potentially involved could include a combination of the full name, contact information, date of birth, driver's license, passport, and/or other government-issued identification numbers.Not all information types listed above were necessarily involved for every individual. The categories of information involved may vary depending on how a particular customer organization used the VeriScan platform and the information it chose to collect, process, or store.We are providing access to free credit monitoring and identity protection services. If you have questions about this incident or would like to enroll in the credit monitoring and identity protection services, please call 1-833-516-2980, Monday through Friday, between 8 AM and 8 PM ET, excluding holidays. You may also write to us at 8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Suite 3-124, Metairie, LA 70003.Although IDScan is not aware of any misuse of personal information as a result of this event, some of the personal information potentially involved could give rise to a risk of fraud or identity theft. Accordingly, individuals potentially involved are encouraged to enroll in the free credit monitoring and identity protection services IDScan is making available, to monitor their account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors, as well as to exercise caution when sharing their personal information with anyone online, via email or on social media unless they are absolutely certain about with whom they are sharing it.IDScan takes protecting the privacy and security of personal information seriously. We are reviewing and implementing further security enhancements designed to strengthen the protection of our systems.Additional Important InformationSteps You Can Take to Help Protect Your InformationIndividuals in Canada can obtain a credit report by mail, telephone, or in person. To find out more about how to obtain a credit report, they can contact the main credit bureaus.TransUnionConsumer Relations / Centre de relations au consommateur3115 Harvester Road, Suite 201,Burlington, ON L7L 3N8(EN) 1-800-663-9980(FR) 1-877-713-3393Equifax CanadaNational Consumer RelationsP.O. Box 190, Station Jean-TalonMontreal, Quebec H1S 2Z21-800-465-7166They may also request that creditors contact them before deciding to extend credit based on the information in their credit report by placing a“Potential Fraud Warning” on their credit file with the credit bureaus listed above. A“Potential Fraud Warning” remains on a file for a period of six (6) years. Request to amend or remove of the Potential Fraud Warning from a file must be made in writing.Individuals in Canada may further educate themselves regarding identity theft and online privacy from the Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec ( ), the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada ( ), and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre ( ).

Privacy Team

IDScan

+1 833-516-2980

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Notice of Security Incident for Individuals in Canada News Provided By IDScan, Inc. October 16, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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