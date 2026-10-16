Watch Aces Gift Guide: Designer Watches Under $150 With Free Engraving

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Virginia Beach retailer pairs free watch engraving and a gift box with authentic Diesel, Michael Kors, Guess and Tommy Hilfiger watches.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Watch Aces, a family-owned online watch retailer based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has published its 2026 holiday shipping and engraving timelines to help gift buyers plan ahead. Orders placed before 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on a business day ship the same day. Engraved orders need up to three additional business days before they ship, and because each engraved watch is personalized, engraved orders are final sale and cannot be returned.

The company is sharing the timelines early because delivery times lengthen as carrier volumes rise in December, and because a personalized gift cannot simply be exchanged if a name or date is wrong.

What gift buyers need to know

Order processing. Orders placed before 2:00 p.m. ET on a business day ship the same day. Orders placed after 2:00 p.m. ET, or on a weekend or holiday, ship the next business day.

Engraved orders. Engraving adds up to three business days before an order ships. Many engraved orders go out sooner, but the window gives the team time to personalize each watch with care.

Returns. Engraved watches are final sale. Watches without engraving are covered by the company's standard 60-day return policy.

Shoppers planning an engraved gift should allow for the engraving window plus carrier transit time, and check spelling and dates carefully before placing an order. Engraving text is added at checkout.

"A watch under $150 becomes a keepsake once it carries a name or a date," said Murat Balci, CEO of Watch Aces. "We started this business out of our garage with five brands, and we still treat every order like a gift we are sending ourselves. Free engraving and a gift box mean it arrives ready to give."

From a family garage to 16 brands

Watch Aces was founded in 2017 by a husband-and-wife team. The business began with five watch brands sold from the family's garage and now carries 16 internationally recognized brands, including Tissot, Citizen, Movado, Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger. The company works through direct distribution agreements with its brand partners and ships watches with manufacturer packaging and documentation. Every watch includes a one-year warranty, and customers have rated Watch Aces 4.2 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

Popular holiday choices

Watch Aces' collection of designer watches under $150 draws some of the strongest search interest on its website, particularly for Diesel, Michael Kors, Guess and Tommy Hilfiger. Each brand has a distinct character.

Diesel. Bold, oversized cases and industrial details suit someone who likes a watch to be noticed.

Michael Kors. Polished metal bracelets, gold and rose gold tones, and crystal accents suit someone with a dressier style.

Guess. Glamorous, fashion-forward designs, often with sparkling details and bold logos, suit someone who treats a watch as jewelry.

Tommy Hilfiger. Classic American styling with sporty details and navy, red and white accents suits someone with a relaxed, preppy wardrobe.

During the holiday season, featured watches in the collection include free watch engraving and a gift box.

Engraved watches as milestone gifts

Engraved watches have long marked life's milestones. Retirement watches, graduation gifts, wedding-day presents and anniversary gifts are among the most common occasions. An engraving records a date or message permanently, which is why many engraved watches are later handed down within families.

Popular engraving ideas include initials, a wedding or anniversary date, a graduation year, a pair of map coordinates, or a short line such as "Always on time for you." Short messages read best, because space on a caseback is limited.

Gift ideas by recipient. For a partner, an engraved anniversary date on a Michael Kors or Guess watch makes a lasting gift. For a father or grandfather, a Tommy Hilfiger chronograph with initials suits everyday wear. For a graduate starting a first job, a classic watch engraved with the graduation year marks the milestone. For someone who loves bold style, a Diesel watch with a short personal message stands out.

How to choose a designer watch under $150

Watch Aces suggests a few simple checks for gift buyers.

Case size. Larger cases, around 42mm and up, make a bolder statement, while smaller cases sit more comfortably on slimmer wrists.

Strap. Metal bracelets look polished and last well, leather feels classic, and silicone suits active wearers.

Water resistance. A rating of 50 meters or more handles hand washing and rain. Most fashion watches are not designed for swimming or diving.

Movement. Most watches at this price use quartz movements, which are accurate, need little maintenance and run for years on a single battery.

Caring for a new watch

A little care keeps a gift looking new. Wipe the case and bracelet with a soft cloth after wear, keep leather straps away from water, and store the watch in its gift box when it is not on the wrist. When the battery runs low, a professional replacement protects the seals that keep out moisture and dust.

Frequently asked questions

When will a Watch Aces order ship?

Orders placed before 2:00 p.m. ET on a business day ship the same day. Later orders, and orders placed on weekends or holidays, ship the next business day.

How long does watch engraving take?

Engraving adds up to three business days before an order ships, and many engraved orders go out sooner.

Can I return an engraved watch?

No. Engraved watches are final sale and are not returnable.

Are Watch Aces watches authentic?

Yes. Watch Aces sources watches through direct distribution agreements with its brand partners and ships them with manufacturer packaging and documentation.

About Watch Aces

Watch Aces is a family-owned online watch retailer based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded in 2017 by a husband-and-wife team, the company began with five brands sold from a family garage and now offers authentic timepieces from 16 internationally recognized brands to men and women nationwide. Every watch includes a one-year warranty, and you can return watches without engraving within 60 days. More information is available at watchaces.

Murat Balcı

Watch Aces

+1 757-401-5347

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Watch Aces Gift Guide: Designer Watches Under $150 with free Engraving News Provided By Furniture Marketing Pros October 16, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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