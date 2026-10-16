Michael Levine Says Every Traveler Needs A Top Travel Agent To Navigate Today's Complex Travel Landscape

Ken Schneider

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Famed media expert Michael Levine has a message for anyone preparing to board a plane, book a cruise, or plan a vacation:“Everyone who travels needs a top travel agent!”

Drawing on more than four decades representing countless A-list celebrities, authors, and public figures, Levine says professional travel expertise remains one of the most valuable-and frequently overlooked-resources available to travelers.

“Over the course of my career, I have learned over and over again the extraordinary value of a top travel agent,” Levine said.“When your schedule is demanding and your time matters, having someone knowledgeable in your corner can make an enormous difference.”

Levine credits his travel partnership with Ken Schneider, from Global Travel Collection, an agency that books over 1.2 billion dollars of travel per year, for repeatedly demonstrating that value.

“I have been blessed with a travel partnership with Ken Schneider, who has saved me endless time, stress, and money,” Levine said.“That kind of relationship is invaluable. Everyone who travels would be wise to establish their own association with a first-rate travel professional.”

For Levine, the appeal extends beyond making reservations. A strong advisor understands the traveler's priorities, asks thoughtful questions, explains options clearly, and helps anticipate complications before they disrupt a trip.

“A bargain loses its charm when it comes with six hours of aggravation,” Levine said.“The cheapest-looking itinerary can become a very expensive lesson.”

Levine recommends these practical steps for finding the right travel agent:

- Ask trusted travelers.

- Seek recommendations from friends, colleagues, and relatives who have worked with an advisor repeatedly.

- Check professional credentials.

- Look into industry affiliations, relevant training, and credentials such as ASTA's Verified Travel Advisor designation.

- Match expertise to your trip.

- Ask about experience with your destination, travel style, and particular needs.

- Discuss fees upfront.

- Request a clear explanation of planning charges, booking fees, cancellation terms, and what services are included.

- Clarify support arrangements.

- Find out whom to contact if flights change or problems arise, including outside normal business hours.

- Interview before committing.

- Choose someone who listens carefully, respects your budget, and communicates promptly.

Levine encourages travelers to build lasting relationships rather than treating each booking as an isolated transaction.

“Ken Schneider has been more than a mere travel agent; he has been a true, invaluable travel partner.”

“The best travel agent learns how you like to travel,” he said.“That knowledge saves explanations, improves decisions, and makes the entire experience easier. Before your next departure, find someone worth keeping on speed dial.”

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Michael Levine Says Every Traveler Needs a Top Travel Agent to Navigate Today's Complex Travel Landscape News Provided By Boundless Media October 16, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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