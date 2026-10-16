Starcompliance Launches 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study Webinar Series With AI In Compliance Session

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StarCompliance has published key takeaways from AI in Compliance: From Potential to Operational Impact, the first session in its three-part 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study Webinar Series. Melissa Macatuno, executive director of product marketing at StarCompliance, hosted the session. She was joined by Kelvin Dickenson, chief product officer at StarCompliance; Gabby Byrne, strategic compliance lead at NatWest; and Rich Konefal, chief compliance officer at Raymond James Financial.The webinar series builds on findings from StarCompliance's inaugural Global Compliance Benchmark Study. The study identified three trends:- Accelerating AI adoption.- Growing concerns around digital assets and prediction markets.- Increasing pressure to modernize surveillance and information barrier programs.AI Governance Now Extends to Access, Monitoring, and Cost VisibilityThe compliance conversation has shifted from whether employees should have AI access to how that access should be governed. Firms increasingly need visibility into who uses AI, which tools and models they can access, how they use them, and what that use costs. Protecting material non-public information (MNPI) and customer data remains central as adoption expands.AI Literacy Is Emerging as a Core Compliance SkillCritical thinking was a recurring theme throughout the session. AI can summarize information and identify patterns, but its output still requires evaluation. Compliance professionals need to know how to provide the right context, recognize potential inaccuracies, and determine when human expertise is required.AI Can Compress Market-Abuse Alert Research From Hours to MinutesInformation gathering was highlighted as one of the clearest opportunities for AI in compliance. A market-abuse alert investigation may require historical trading activity, sector patterns, previous transactions, and event context. AI can increasingly assemble that information in minutes. The analyst's time then goes toward assessing the risk, and humans stay in the decision-making process.26% of Benchmark Study Respondents Report Increased Workloads From AIStarCompliance's Benchmark Study found that 23% of respondents reported reduced manual effort from AI, while 26% said workloads had increased. One contributing factor is that faster reporting can generate demand for more reporting. Firms should measure AI's impact beyond time saved and include workload, employee experience, and changing skill requirements.Compliance Technology Built at Scale Requires Long-Term MaintenanceAI tools have made it easier for firms to build internal applications and automate individual workflows. The session distinguished between solving a defined internal problem and developing technology that must operate reliably at scale. Complex compliance systems require ongoing maintenance, integrations, data, and regulatory knowledge well after the initial build.Effective AI Adoption Begins With a Defined Business ProblemFor firms early in their AI journey, StarCompliance recommends starting with a specific operational problem. Examples include a repetitive process that takes hours or a workflow dominated by information gathering. Firms can then test how AI helps and expand into additional use cases from there.Compliance professionals can read the full recap in StarCompliance's Putting AI to Work in Compliance webinar recap or watch AI in Compliance: From Potential to Operational Impact on demand.About StarComplianceStarCompliance is the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by leading firms in the financial services community and with users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering AI-enabled technology and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally. Visit to discover the comprehensive security, explainable intelligence, and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today.

Greg Tarmin

StarCompliance

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StarCompliance Launches 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study Webinar Series With AI in Compliance Session News Provided By StarCompliance October 16, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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