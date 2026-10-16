SK Hynix Needs A Trump 2027 Deal To Expand Its Dalian NAND Fab

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Korean memory chipmakers must secure new United States licenses by year-end to keep shipping top-end American tools to their Chinese factories, after the Trump administration scrapped blanket permits last year.

To win the permits, SK hynix and Samsung must promise to build or expand factories in the US. SK Hynix's one-year license to ship US equipment to its NAND flash memory plant in Dalian, a port city in northeast China, expires at the end of this year.

The US Commerce Department has not yet issued SK hynix an authorization for 2027, Reuters reported exclusively on Thursday. Citing anonymous sources, the report said Solidigm, SK hynix's US-based flash memory unit, is seeking approval to ship more equipment to Dalian as it plans a new NAND factory in the US.

SK hynix told Reuters it plans to install equipment at Mod B, an unused section of the Dalian plant, in consultation with US authorities and with the relevant government approvals. It stressed that it is not seeking to expand the facility's production capacity.

Both South Korean firms have increased their US commitments since Trump took office in January 2025.

SK hynix:

In August 2026, it broke ground on a US$4 billion high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging plant in Indiana. Last month, its California-based subsidiary Solidigm was reported to be weighing a NAND factory in upstate New York. At the same time, SK hynix was reported to be in talks with Intel to make memory chips in Ohio.

Samsung:

In July 2025, it signed a US$16.5 billion deal to make artificial intelligence (AI) chips for Tesla. Its first chip factory in Taylor, Texas, is due to be fully operational by the end of 2026. Foundation work on a second Taylor factory is largely done.

Chinese commentators framed the story differently, praising SK hynix for daring to test the Trump administration's bottom line.

“Samsung and SK hynix used to have validated end-user (VEU) status at their China plants, so they did not need a license for importing US equipment,” says Xiao Song, a Shandong-based columnist.“Now they need to renew their import licenses annually, and Washington only approves tools that keep existing plants running, not those for expansion or upgrades.”

“SK hynix has created some bargaining chips for itself. If Washington wants it to build a plant in America, it wants equipment installed in Dalian first. This is not a refusal to invest in the US but a way to turn that investment into a deal,” she says.