Neuralisse Introduces Neuralisse Capsules Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement Featuring Six Listed Ingredients

Ogden, UT, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuralisse has announced a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated with a proprietary blend of six listed ingredients. The formulation brings together a mineral compound, several nutritional and biochemical compounds, and botanical extracts in a single dietary supplement. According to the product information provided, the proprietary blend has a total listed weight of 575 milligrams.

The ingredient list includes magnesium glycinate, alpha-lipoic acid, butcher's broom (Ruscus aculeatus) root extract, L-carnitine, turmeric (Curcuma longa) rhizome extract standardized to 95% curcuminoids, and coenzyme Q10 in the form of ubiquinone. These ingredients have distinct chemical characteristics and histories of use in nutritional products and botanical preparations.









The announcement provides information about the formulation and its listed components. It does not establish the effectiveness of the finished product for nerve support or any other health outcome. Individual ingredient research, where available, should not be interpreted as evidence that a particular combination produces the same effects.

A Formulation Combining Six Ingredients

The Neuralisse formulation

A proprietary blend identifies a group of ingredients under a collective amount on a product label. Depending on the applicable labeling requirements and the information disclosed by the manufacturer, individual quantities may not be provided for every component. Consequently, the total blend weight alone does not establish the precise amount of magnesium glycinate, alpha-lipoic acid, or any other listed ingredient.

This distinction is relevant when reviewing multi-ingredient dietary supplements. Ingredient identity, quantity per serving, serving instructions, and the form in which each ingredient is supplied are separate pieces of information. The available product details identify the six ingredients and the total blend weight but do not provide individual ingredient quantities.

The formulation also illustrates how different ingredient categories can appear together in a single supplement. Magnesium glycinate is a magnesium compound, alpha-lipoic acid and L-carnitine are biochemical compounds used in nutritional products, and coenzyme Q10 is a compound found naturally in the body. Butcher's broom and turmeric are botanical ingredients.

The presence of these ingredients describes the composition of the product. It does not, by itself, demonstrate a particular physiological effect or establish that the combination has been evaluated in clinical studies.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium glycinate is a form of magnesium associated with the amino acid glycine. Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in numerous normal physiological processes, including muscle function, nerve signaling, and energy metabolism.

The form of magnesium used in a supplement is one factor consumers may encounter when comparing ingredient labels. However, the ingredient name alone does not reveal the amount of elemental magnesium supplied by a serving. That information depends on the specific ingredient material and its formulation.

For Neuralisse, magnesium glycinate is one of six listed components in the proprietary blend. The supplied information does not specify its individual quantity or the amount of elemental magnesium provided per serving. These details would be necessary to characterize the product's magnesium contribution accurately.

The inclusion of magnesium glycinate should therefore be understood as a formulation detail rather than evidence that the finished supplement addresses a magnesium deficiency or produces a specific nerve-related outcome.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Alpha-lipoic acid is a compound involved in cellular energy metabolism. It is also discussed in scientific literature concerning its chemical properties and antioxidant activity. Alpha-lipoic acid appears in various nutritional supplement formulations, although the significance of research findings depends on the specific application, dosage, population, and study design.

Research involving an individual ingredient does not automatically establish the effects of every supplement containing that ingredient. Differences in formulation, quantity, administration, and study conditions can influence whether findings are relevant to another product.

Accordingly, its inclusion can be reported as part of the product's composition without attributing a specific therapeutic effect to the finished supplement.

Butcher's Broom Root Extract

Butcher's broom, scientifically known as Ruscus aculeatus, is a plant whose roots and underground stems have been used in traditional botanical preparations. Extracts from the plant are included in some dietary supplements.

Botanical ingredients can vary according to the plant material used, growing conditions, extraction methods, and manufacturing specifications. The scientific name helps identify the plant, but it does not independently establish the concentration of particular constituents or the quality of a finished extract.

Neuralisse lists butcher's broom root extract as one of the components in its 575 mg proprietary blend. The supplied information does not identify the extract ratio, standardization details, or individual amount used in the formulation.

These distinctions matter when interpreting botanical supplement labels. The name of a plant extract provides information about its source, while additional specifications may be needed to characterize the extract more fully.

The ingredient's presence in the Neuralisse formulation does not establish that the finished product has demonstrated benefits for nerve health, circulation, or any medical condition.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a compound involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can be used in cellular energy production. The body produces L-carnitine, and it is also obtained through dietary sources.

L-carnitine is used in a range of nutritional products. Scientific investigations involving the compound address different questions, and their findings must be considered in the context of the specific formulation, amount administered, study population, and measured outcome.

The Neuralisse ingredient list identifies L-carnitine as one of the six components in the proprietary blend. No individual quantity is provided in the supplied product information.

Without that quantity and further information about the finished formulation, it would be inappropriate to infer how much L-carnitine a serving provides or to predict a particular outcome from its inclusion.

Its listing is therefore a statement about the formulation's composition, not a claim that Neuralisse has been shown to improve energy production, relieve discomfort, or manage a health condition.

Turmeric Rhizome Extract and Curcuminoids

Turmeric, or Curcuma longa, is a plant commonly used as a culinary spice and in traditional preparations. Its rhizome contains compounds known as curcuminoids, including curcumin. Turmeric-derived ingredients are used in foods, botanical preparations, and dietary supplements.

The Neuralisse ingredient information identifies turmeric rhizome extract standardized to 95% curcuminoids. This specification describes the stated concentration of curcuminoids in the extract ingredient. It does not mean that 95% of the entire 575 mg proprietary blend consists of curcuminoids.

Because the individual quantity of turmeric extract has not been provided, the total amount of curcuminoids per serving cannot be calculated from the blend weight alone.

Standardization is one of several details that can help characterize a botanical ingredient. Other relevant information may include the plant material used, extraction process, quality specifications, and analytical methods used to verify composition.

Scientific interest in turmeric and curcuminoids covers a range of topics, but evidence concerning an isolated compound or a different preparation cannot automatically be applied to every turmeric-containing supplement. The formulation details and available research must be considered before drawing conclusions about a particular product.

For Neuralisse, the stated standardization is a compositional detail. It is not proof of a specific health benefit or evidence that the completed supplement has undergone clinical testing.

Coenzyme Q10 as Ubiquinone

Coenzyme Q10, commonly abbreviated as CoQ10, is a compound found naturally in the body and involved in mitochondrial energy production. It also participates in cellular processes related to oxidation and reduction.

Coenzyme Q10 is available in supplement products in different forms. The Neuralisse ingredient list specifies ubiquinone, an oxidized form of coenzyme Q10. Identifying the form provides additional information about the ingredient used in the formulation.

The supplied product details do not specify the amount of ubiquinone contained in an individual serving. As a result, the product's contribution of coenzyme Q10 cannot be quantified from the total proprietary-blend weight.

Research concerning coenzyme Q10 varies in its objectives and findings. Results from studies involving different doses, populations, or formulations should not be treated as direct evidence of the effects of Neuralisse.

Its inclusion in the blend identifies another component of the formulation but does not establish that the finished product produces a measurable improvement in nerve function or any other clinical outcome.

Understanding the Proprietary Blend

The stated 575 mg proprietary blend is an important part of the product information because it identifies the combined quantity assigned to the six listed ingredients. It should not be interpreted as 575 mg of each ingredient or as the amount of any single component.

When a supplement contains multiple ingredients, the total blend weight does not indicate how that weight is distributed. Without individual quantities, consumers and healthcare professionals cannot determine the precise contribution of each listed component from the information supplied.

The same distinction applies when interpreting ingredient research. A study examining a specific quantity of one ingredient may not provide a meaningful basis for evaluating a proprietary blend when the amount of that ingredient is unknown.

Other product information can also be relevant to a complete understanding of a dietary supplement. This may include serving size, directions for use, additional ingredients, allergen information where applicable, manufacturing details, quality-control practices, and safety warnings.

The available Neuralisse information establishes the names of the six ingredients and the total stated blend weight. It does not provide all of these additional details, and none should be assumed without confirmation from the product label or manufacturer.

Dietary Supplements and Responsible Product Information

Dietary supplements are distinct from conventional foods and medicines in their intended uses and regulatory treatment. Product labels provide information about ingredients, serving sizes, directions, and other details relevant to the product's intended use.

Consumers considering a new supplement should read the complete label and assess the product in the context of their individual circumstances. A list of ingredients alone does not establish whether a formulation is appropriate for a particular person.

People who take prescription or nonprescription medicines, have existing medical conditions, or are pregnant or nursing should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a new dietary supplement. A healthcare professional can consider relevant medical history, current medicines, and other factors when discussing supplement use.

Ingredient-specific safety information may also be important. The fact that an ingredient is derived from a plant or occurs naturally in the body does not mean that every dose or combination is suitable for everyone. Potential interactions and precautions can depend on the ingredient, quantity, and individual circumstances.

Product information should also distinguish between a supplement's composition and evidence of its effects. Statements about the presence of an ingredient can be verified against an appropriate label, while claims about health outcomes require relevant and reliable supporting evidence.

Scope of the Announcement

The Neuralisse announcement

The available information supports a description of these ingredients and the stated total blend weight. It does not establish individual ingredient quantities, the clinical effectiveness of the finished product, or its suitability for a particular health condition.

No conclusions about treatment outcomes, prevention of disease, or the management of nerve-related symptoms should be drawn from the ingredient list alone. Such conclusions would require appropriate evidence specific to the claim and, where relevant, the finished formulation.

The announcement does not compare Neuralisse with other products or make a ranking based on quality, effectiveness, or consumer preference. It also does not rely on customer testimonials, search trends, or unverified consumer analysis as evidence.

By presenting the available formulation information in a factual format, this announcement provides a description of the product's listed composition while distinguishing those details from questions that require additional documentation or scientific evaluation.

About Neuralisse

Neuralisse