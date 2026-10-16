Barbara Rozgonyi To Lead Speaker Proposal Workshop At NSA Carolinas Retreat

Barbara Rozgonyi presents Speaker SOS at NSA Carolinas Retreat

Speaker SOS helps professional speakers choose worthwhile opportunities, strengthen CFP responses, and communicate their audience value.

- Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest MediaCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership visibility keynote speaker Barbara Rozgonyi will lead Speaker SOS: From Scary Submissions to Standout Stages, a 90-minute speaker proposal workshop, on October 26 at NSA Carolinas' Speak or Treat retreat in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The working session addresses a common challenge for professional speakers, consultants, trainers, and subject-matter experts: deciding which speaking opportunities deserve their time and making a compelling case for why their expertise belongs on a program.Using her FRAME Method, Rozgonyi will guide participants through evaluating calls for proposals (CFPs), researching audience and event needs, assessing business value, developing audience-focused proposal components, and choosing a concrete next step.“Better targets beat more submissions,” said Rozgonyi.“A stronger proposal starts before you write. You need to understand the audience, assess the opportunity, and make it easy for a selection committee to see the value you bring.”A Practical Framework for Choosing Speaking OpportunitiesA CFP, or call for proposals or presentations, invites speakers to submit session ideas for consideration. Speaker SOS helps participants determine whether an opportunity fits their expertise, audience, and business goals before investing time in a response.Participants will apply Rozgonyi's five-step FRAME Method:Find: Identify and rank potential speaking opportunities.Research: Investigate the audience, event objectives, selection criteria, and submission requirements.Assess and Align: Evaluate fit, compensation, business value, preparation effort, and missing information.Make the Case: Connect an audience need to relevant expertise and a clear learning outcome.Engage: Choose a next step, from asking the organizer a question to submitting a proposal or moving on.The workshop also introduces the Trick or Treat Test, a tool for deciding whether to pursue an opportunity, adapt a session idea, ask a question before investing more time, or pass.Participants will work with real opportunities to develop a ranked list of three to five speaking targets, an audience outcome statement, core proposal components, and a dated next action. A take-home workbook includes a target scorecard, reusable proposal template, and opportunity tracker.Optional AI exercises help participants review public CFP requirements and identify gaps in their drafts. Speakers verify the information and supply their own experience, evidence, and voice.Connecting Expertise to Audience ValueRozgonyi's work centers on leadership visibility: helping experienced leaders and experts make their value easier to find, trust, and choose. She describes the distance between the expertise someone has earned and what others recognize as the Expert GapTM.Speaker SOS applies that perspective to the speaker-selection process. An effective proposal helps an organizer understand the audience's needs, the speaker's relevant experience, and what participants can expect to learn or do.For meeting planners and association leaders, that alignment helps them evaluate proposals against program objectives. For speakers building their businesses, it provides a structured way to prioritize opportunities and explain the practical value of their expertise.About NSA Carolinas Speak or TreatNSA Carolinas, a National Speakers Association Elite Chapter, hosts its Speak or Treat retreat October 25–27, 2026, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort at Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The retreat program also features Jane Jenkins Herlong on distinctive speaking strengths, Lynn Unsworth on AI and authentic influence, Doug Lyman on money mindset, Paulette Evans on imposter syndrome, and Crissy Fishbane on building a meaningful speaking business. Craig Collin serves as emcee.Event details and current registration options are available on the NSA Carolinas Speak or Treat event page.Bring Speaker SOS to Your OrganizationSpeaker SOS is available for National Speaker Association chapters, professional associations, and teams of experts who use speaking to share their knowledge and develop business relationships.Rozgonyi is also available for interviews about evaluating speaking opportunities, writing audience-focused CFP responses, leadership visibility, PR, digital marketing, personal branding, and using AI in proposal development.To discuss an AI keynote speaker or leadership visibility program or interview, contact Barbara RozgonyiAbout Barbara RozgonyiBarbara Rozgonyi is a leadership visibility keynote speaker, strategic marcomm / PR advisor, and founder of CoryWest Media and Brighter PresenceTM. She helps experienced leaders and experts communicate their value, strengthen credibility, and build visibility that supports professional opportunities.Her speaking and training experience includes programs for Bosch, Boston Scientific, Association Forum, HuFriedyGroup, MPI, AMA, IMEX, PCMA, and PRSA. She served as co-dean of NSA Illinois Speaker Academy and on the boards of NSA Illinois and NSA Carolinas.Rozgonyi has published wiredPRworks since 2006, co-founded Social Media Club Chicago in 2008, and hosts the Brighter Presence podcast. Learn more at BarbaraRozgonyi. Connect with Barbara Rozgonyi on LinkedIn.About NSA CarolinasNSA Carolinas is a National Speakers Association Elite Chapter supporting professional speakers, trainers, authors, consultants, and coaches through professional development and community connection. Learn more at

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Barbara Rozgonyi to Lead Speaker Proposal Workshop at NSA Carolinas Retreat News Provided By CoryWestMedia October 16, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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