LGI Homes Announces The Opening Of New Community In Weatherford, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the opening of Chisolm Park. Located in Weatherford, Texas, this new community offers an impressive lineup of single-family homes 30 miles east of Fort Worth.

Home shoppers who are looking to live in a community-focused town will appreciate all that Weatherford has to offer. Several community events are held throughout the year, including First Monday Trade Days, a Farmer's Market, the annual Parker County Peach Festival, Movies in the Park and other special holiday events. Weatherford also has over 10 city parks, botanical gardens and outdoor attractions for residents to enjoy. The charming downtown is home to several local shops, and the attractions of Fort Worth are a short drive away.

Chisolm Park offers six floor plans, with 3 or 4 bedrooms, ranging in size from 1,359 square feet to 2,839 square feet. Each home has two elevations available, each with brick detailing, a beautiful faux-wood garage door, and front-yard landscaping. These homes are built with LGI Homes premier CompleteHome PlusTM package, which includes features such as Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, modern shaker cabinets, tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor, tile surround in showers, and more. These sought-after items are included at no extra cost, providing tremendous value in each home.

Homes at Chisolm Park are now available starting from the $300s. Interested buyers are invited to schedule a tour by calling 855-209-6143 ext 877.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at