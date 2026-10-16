Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date And Provides Earnings Call And Webcast Details
Conference call details:
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:
For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:
Webcast URL:
For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on Monday, November 16, 2026.
ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER
Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.6 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction, and an approximately 8 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.
Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.
For further information, please contact:
Alison Holditch, Head of Investor Relations
416-989-8734
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment