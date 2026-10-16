Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Three Bronze Medals At European Championships

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov has delivered a successful performance at the European Weightlifting Championships for U23 and junior athletes, held in the Albanian city of Durres.

Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Gasim Ismayilov finished third in the snatch with a result of 139 kg.

The athlete also performed successfully in the clean and jerk, lifting 175 kg to claim another bronze medal.

Thus, with a total of 314 kg across both events, Gasim Ismayilov secured another bronze medal at the European Championships.