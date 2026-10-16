Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Three Bronze Medals At European Championships
Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Gasim Ismayilov finished third in the snatch with a result of 139 kg.
The athlete also performed successfully in the clean and jerk, lifting 175 kg to claim another bronze medal.
Thus, with a total of 314 kg across both events, Gasim Ismayilov secured another bronze medal at the European Championships.
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