Global Onchain Awards 2026 Announces Winners Following 30,000+ Votes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organized by CoinGape Media alongside the Global Onchain Summit 2026, the awards recognized companies and industry leaders across 12 listed categories in the digital asset industry

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapping up months of nominations and voting, the Global Onchain Awards 2026, organized by CoinGape Media as part of the Global Onchain Summit, announced the winners at an in-person ceremony on October 6 at Pullman Singapore Hill Street.

The awards recorded more than 30,000 votes and featured over 50 nominees. The Global Onchain awards programme recognizes companies and individuals working across the digital asset industry. The winners represented a range of sectors, including tokenized equities, real-world assets (RWAs), institutional crypto trading, stablecoin payments, prediction markets, and digital asset compliance.

The ceremony brought the winners together in Singapore to receive their trophies and celebrate their achievements alongside industry leaders attending the Global Onchain Summit 2026.

Global Onchain Awards 2026: Winners

The winners of Global Onchain Awards announced at the ceremony included:



Best Exchange / Platform for Trading Tokenized Equities: Toobit

Best Global Event Contracts Exchange: Hibt

Best Prediction Market Platform (Decentralized): Limitless

Best Crypto Exchange for Institutions: Binance

Best Tokenized Real-World Asset (RWA) Platform: Tokeny

Best Institutional Staking & Liquid Restaking Infrastructure: Kiln

Best Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure: Triple-A

Best Cross-Border PayFi & Remittance Solution: Yellow Card

Best Fiat-to-Crypto On/Off-Ramp Infrastructure: FinchTrade

Best Digital Asset Compliance Solution: Sumsub

Onchain Leadership Award (Individual): Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget Crypto Exchange Aggregator: BestChange









Winners of Global Onchain Awards 2026

The winners span several segments of the digital asset market, reflecting the industry's expansion beyond cryptocurrency trading into financial infrastructure, payments, and tokenization.

The ceremony also gave winners an opportunity to acknowledge the communities and users behind their achievements. In their acceptance remarks, winning representatives expressed gratitude for the continued support and trust of their users. They recognized the role their communities play in their growth and progress across the digital asset industry.

Global Onchain Summit 2026

The Global Onchain Awards were held as part of the Global Onchain Summit 2026, which took place on October 6 in Singapore under the theme "The Institutional Era Is Onchain."

The summit brought together participants from traditional finance and Web3 to discuss the convergence of financial markets and blockchain technology. This included developments in tokenized assets, stablecoin infrastructure, institutional adoption, and onchain financial services.

The awards ceremony marked the culmination of the nominations and voting process, bringing the program's participants together to recognize achievements across the digital asset industry.

Through initiatives such as the Global Onchain Summit and Global Onchain Awards, CoinGape Media continues to bring together industry participants and spotlight developments shaping the future of digital assets.

About CoinGape Media

CoinGape Media is a leading digital asset media company covering cryptocurrency markets, blockchain technology, and the global Web3 industry since 2016. Its coverage includes market news, executive interviews, and industry developments, alongside events and initiatives connecting businesses and leaders across the digital asset ecosystem.

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