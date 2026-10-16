Topicus Inc. Announces Release Date For Third Quarter Results
The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) and the SEDAR website ( ), after markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
About Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
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