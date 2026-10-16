Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it will host a third quarter conference call and live audio webcast onat

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company's website ( ) and SEDAR+ (), after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Friday, November 6, 2026. Mark Miller, President, Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, and Bernard Anzarouth, Chief Investment Officer will be available during the November 9, 2026 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company's results.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-879-1183 (North America toll free) or 1-412-902-6703 (International) and using conference ID 2676476. A conference operator will create a queue and introduce each questioner. You can also hear the call using the link A replay of the call can be accessed using for 12 months following the call.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677