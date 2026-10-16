Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Serves As Title Sponsor Of Building Brighter Futures Gala In Central Florida

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to support Vibrant Families as the title sponsor of the 2026 Building Brighter Futures Gala in Central Florida.

Chubb Law supports Vibrant Families' mission to mentor fatherless young men & strengthen Central Florida communities through its title sponsorship of the gala.

- Mitch ChubbLONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys served as the title sponsor of the Building Brighter Futures Gala, hosted by Vibrant Families (VFAM) on October 8 at The Rink at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida. The event brought together community supporters to celebrate the impact of mentorship and advance efforts to build brighter futures for fatherless young men throughout Central Florida.The evening celebrated the stories of young men whose lives have been influenced by mentorship while highlighting the continued need for positive role models, meaningful relationships, and community investment. Founded by Kenneth and Hope Clark, Vibrant Families works to support at-risk and fatherless youth through mentorship initiatives, including its Legacy Club program.For Chubb Law, supporting the gala reflects the firm's commitment to investing in the communities it serves beyond its work representing accident victims and injured individuals. Through community partnerships and charitable initiatives, the firm seeks to support organizations making a meaningful difference in the lives of Central Florida residents.“Strong communities are built when people come together to support the next generation,” said Mitch Chubb, founder of Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys.“We're proud to support Vibrant Families and its mission to ensure young men have the mentorship, encouragement, and guidance they need to recognize their potential and build a brighter future.”The Building Brighter Futures Gala featured Pastor Kenneth Clark and Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith, who shared perspectives on leadership, mentorship, and the importance of investing in young people. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to hear stories of personal growth, recognize the work of dedicated mentors, and support the continued expansion of youth mentorship efforts across the region.Vibrant Families emphasizes the importance of consistent, positive male role models in helping young men develop confidence, character, and the skills needed to navigate life's challenges. Through programs such as the Legacy Club, the organization connects young men with mentors who provide guidance, encouragement, and support as they grow.Chubb Law's sponsorship underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to community involvement throughout Central Florida. From supporting local nonprofit organizations to participating in service initiatives, the firm recognizes that building stronger communities requires collaboration, compassion, and a willingness to invest in the people who will shape the region's future.As a Central Florida personal injury law firm, Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys represents individuals and families dealing with the consequences of serious accidents and injuries. The firm also recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations that help families and young people overcome challenges and pursue opportunities for a better future.About Chubb Law Accident & Injury AttorneysChubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys represents individuals and families in personal injury matters throughout Central Florida. The firm is committed to advocating for injured people while remaining actively involved in the community it calls home. Through charitable partnerships, local sponsorships, and community initiatives, Chubb Law strives to make a positive difference both inside and outside the courtroom as Longwood, FL injury attorneys.Vibrant Families (VFAM) is a Florida nonprofit organization dedicated to building brighter futures for underserved communities, at-risk youth, and fatherless young men. Through mentorship programs, including the Legacy Club, and partnerships with community leaders, VFAM works to empower young people and strengthen families throughout Central Florida.

Mitch Chubb

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys

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Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Serves as Title Sponsor of Building Brighter Futures Gala in Central Florida News Provided By SearchMax Marketing October 16, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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