Foodzee® Finds Its Voice: Major App Update Makes Healthy Mealtimes More Interactive, Engaging And Fun

Foodzee Finds Its Voice introduces interactive voice guidance, Dance Party rewards and gameplay features that make healthier mealtimes more engaging for children and families.

USDA Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partner introduces Foodzee Voice, Dance Party rewards and music for healthier eating through play.

- Steven Schultz, Founder of FoodzeeBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foodzee, Inc., a USDA Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partner, today announced a major update to its Foodzee Games app, introducing Foodzee Voice, an interactive voice experience that guides, encourages and celebrates children throughout mealtime.The release also introduces Dance Party rewards, background music, enhanced gameplay and user-experience improvements designed to make mealtimes more engaging while reinforcing positive eating behaviors through play rather than food-based rewards.Foodzee Voice transforms Foodzee from a primarily visual game into an interactive companion. Through playful coaching, encouragement and celebration, it helps create a more positive atmosphere around meals and gives families another way to reduce pressure and conflict associated with trying new foods."Giving Foodzee a voice was the natural next step," said Steven Schultz, Founder of Foodzee. "Our mission has always been to replace mealtime stress with curiosity, encouragement and fun. Now Foodzee can actively participate in that conversation alongside families."The update also introduces Dance Party, an unlockable celebration that rewards progress with music and movement instead of treats or dessert. Together with Foodzee Voice, background music, expanded account settings, improved onboarding, enhanced gameplay and performance improvements, the release builds on Foodzee's game-based approach to helping children explore foods, understand food groups and practice age-appropriate bite sizes.Supporting the USDA Dietary Guidelines for AmericansEarlier this year, Foodzee was named a USDA Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partner, joining organizations across the country committed to promoting the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and helping families translate nutrition guidance into everyday practice. Foodzee also participated in the USDA Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partnership Webinar, highlighting how gamification and positive reinforcement can encourage healthier eating behaviors among children."Becoming a National Strategic Partner reflects our belief that healthy eating should be practical, positive and engaging," Schultz said. "We're working to help families turn evidence-based nutrition guidance into enjoyable moments around the dinner table."Built for Families-and the Professionals Who Support ThemFoodzee is designed for families and supports professionals working with children on feeding and nutrition goals. Foodzee Pro provides tools for registered dietitians, feeding therapists and pediatric specialists, helping bridge professional guidance with everyday family routines."Technology has tremendous potential when it helps families put nutrition science into practice," said Christen Cupples Cooper, Ed.D., RD, Foodzee partner. "Foodzee makes healthy eating approachable for children through play while giving families and professionals another tool to encourage positive interactions with food."Foodzee to Attend FNCE 2026 in San AntonioFoodzee will be represented at the 2026 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE), October 24–27 in San Antonio, Texas. Christopher Peterson, MS, RDN, Consultant Performance Dietitian, will attend, connecting with nutrition professionals and sharing how Foodzee's interactive technology can help children develop healthier relationships with food.With Foodzee Voice and the continued development of Foodzee Pro, FNCE provides an opportunity to introduce Foodzee's latest innovations and build professional relationships. Nutrition professionals attending FNCE are encouraged to connect with us to learn more about Foodzee and its expanding platform for families and healthcare professionals.Available Now for iOS and AndroidThe latest Foodzee Games release is available for iOS and Android. Families, caregivers and healthcare professionals can learn more at FoodzeeGames or download the app at FoodzeeGames/download.About Foodzee, Inc.Foodzee, Inc. is a digital health company developing interactive technology that helps children build healthier relationships with food through play. As a USDA Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partner, Foodzee combines gamification, positive reinforcement and evidence-informed nutrition principles to help families create more enjoyable mealtime experiences while supporting the work of registered dietitians, feeding therapists and pediatric healthcare professionals.

Tyson Brawley

Foodzee, Inc.

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Introducing Foodzee® with Christen Cupples Cooper, Ed.D., RD

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Foodzee® Finds Its Voice: Major App Update Makes Healthy Mealtimes More Interactive, Engaging and Fun News Provided By Foodzee, Inc. October 16, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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