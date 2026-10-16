Rubin Singer Presents HOMOMORPHISM For Spring/Summer 2027 (PARIS)

BTS RUBINSINGER SHOW PARIS NEW

Rubin Singer returned to the Paris Fashion Week with the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection, HOMOMORPHISM, at the Palais de Tokyo.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The show was conceived as a multidisciplinary presentation in which fashion was placed in dialogue with jewelry, music and performance. For Singer, the Paris presentation represented both a return to the city and an opportunity to examine the visual and technical ideas that have defined his work over the years.The title HOMOMORPHISM is drawn from mathematics and describes a transformation in which the essential structure of something is preserved. Singer used this concept as a framework for the collection, returning to familiar construction methods, materials and design principles while reshaping them for a new season.The project was also connected to the designer's own history. References to childhood, early exposure to ballet, movement and the act of dressing informed the development of the collection. These memories were translated into garments through proportion, structure and the relationship between the body and the clothes.Throughout the runway, Singer's recognizable approach to architectural construction remained visible, but the silhouettes were interpreted with increased precision and restraint. Asymmetrical draping, controlled volume and sculptural forms appeared throughout the collection, creating a balance between movement and structure.Denim, leather and transparent textiles were among the key materials. Sheer layers were used to create contrast between exposure and concealment, while black, ivory, white and navy formed the foundation of the color story. Occasional accents of brighter color disrupted the otherwise controlled palette.Rather than functioning as a retrospective, HOMOMORPHISM approached the designer's established vocabulary as material for continued development. Familiar ideas were not repeated but reorganized and given a different context.Singer summarized the concept with the phrase:“The variables have changed. The structure remains.”Jill Reno Collection Brings Sculptural Jewelry to the RunwayThe presentation also featured a collaboration with American jewelry designer Jill Reno, founder of Jill Reno Collection.Reno, a second-generation artist with 26 years of experience in jewelry design, joined Rubin Singer for the Spring/Summer 2027 presentation in Paris, introducing sculptural pieces created to complement the collection.Her jewelry is characterized by strong geometry, defined silhouettes and bold monochromatic compositions. Within the runway context, these elements created a natural dialogue with Singer's architectural approach, allowing the jewelry to function as an integral part of the complete visual composition.The pieces incorporated a broad selection of precious metals, including white, rose, yellow, green and black gold, together with rare natural, earth-mined gemstones chosen for their distinctive tones and visual character.The collaboration demonstrated a shared interest in form, structure and material. Rather than appearing as secondary accessories, the jewelry pieces contributed directly to the identity of each runway look.Behind the Runway: The Team That Built the PresentationA runway presentation of this scale depends on a large network of professionals working across casting, beauty, production, technical coordination and backstage operations.More than 200 people participated in the project, including models, volunteers, hairstylists, makeup artists, casting professionals, producers, showrunners and technical teams.Casting Director Mariia Anosova oversaw the casting process, selecting models and coordinating the runway lineup in close collaboration with the production team.Makeup direction was provided by The Backstage Team, led by Fabiana Graziani, together with independent makeup artists Priynka Sharma, Michéle Magdić and Faih Kotza.The makeup department was responsible for translating the visual direction of the show into the final beauty looks seen on the runway. The project also included participation from beauty brands La Bonne Brosse, CAIA Cosmetics, TRUSS Professional, Onerique Paris and OPI France.Hair direction was led by international Hair Director Juan Lino, working alongside independent hair specialist Zenzi Sebastini. Together, they developed and executed the hairstyling concepts for the models, ensuring consistency across the runway presentation.The production was coordinated by Producers Valentina Varnavskaia, Ruslan Evseev and Cesar Topaloff, who managed the organizational, technical and creative aspects of the project and connected the work of the designer with the backstage and production departments.The showrunner was responsible for maintaining the timing, order and flow of the runway, coordinating the sequence of the presentation and ensuring that the different departments remained synchronized throughout the event.The volunteer team, led by Yulia Krasik, also played an essential role in the daily operation of the production. The team assisted with backstage logistics, model movement, communication between departments and venue coordination.The project received additional support from Ulike, while the original music and audio concept for the show were created by Vilde Tuv, adding a distinct sonic dimension to the runway environment.Rubin Singer's Paris ReturnThe September 29 show represented more than the unveiling of a new seasonal collection for Rubin Singer. It also marked his return to a Paris runway and introduced a further evolution of his work to an international fashion audience.Singer comes from a multigenerational family background rooted in European couture and garment construction. Over the course of his career, he has developed a recognizable design language based on technical precision, sculptural construction, movement and dramatic proportion.His designs have appeared on internationally recognized performers and public figures and have been seen across red carpets, stage performances and major global events.With HOMOMORPHISM, Singer revisited the core principles of his creative identity without treating them as fixed. Instead, the collection demonstrated how established techniques can be reshaped, refined and placed into a new visual framework.The Palais de Tokyo presentation brought together the work of Rubin Singer, Jill Reno, the beauty teams, musicians, producers, technical professionals and volunteers, highlighting the collective nature of runway production and the many disciplines required to build a single fashion presentation.As Paris Fashion Week continued with designers and creative teams from around the world, Rubin Singer's return became part of the season's broader international program.Photo: 1211pro

Valentina Varnavskaia

Valentina Varnavskaya

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Rubin Singer Presents HOMOMORPHISM for Spring/Summer 2027 (PARIS) News Provided By Florida Mens Fashion Week October 16, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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