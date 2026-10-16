The Whole Town Is Invited: Sunset Center Celebrates 100 Years With Free Community Block Party Oct. 25

Sunset Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea's historic cultural landmark, celebrates 100 years in 2026 with its Century of Creativity centennial campaign.

Celebrate 100 years of Sunset Center with a free community block party Oct. 25 featuring live music, dance, art, family activities and more!

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Whole Town Is Invited: Sunset Center Celebrates 100 Years With Free Community Block Party Oct. 25One campus. Two centennials. One very big afternoon.Sunset Center invites the entire community to celebrate 100 years of history, creativity and connection with a free Centennial Community Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. The historic campus will come alive with music, dance, art, storytelling, family activities and entertainment for all ages.The celebration launches Century of Creativity | 1926–2031, a five-year campaign honoring two milestones: 100 years since the campus opened as Sunset School in 1926 and 100 years of theater performances in 2031.One campus. Two centennials. One extraordinary community story.A Century of Music and MemoriesFrom 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunset Center's 718-seat theater will showcase performances celebrating generations of artistic excellence. Participating organizations include the Carmel Bach Festival, Monterey Symphony, Carmel Music Society and Chamber Music Monterey Bay.The next generation of performers will also participate, including Youth Music Monterey, Carmel High School Chamber Singers and Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre/TDC.The celebration honors the countless students, performers, volunteers and audience members who have made Sunset Center a cornerstone of the Monterey Peninsula's cultural life.Art, Entertainment and Family ActivitiesThroughout the afternoon, guests can enjoy:.Sunset Legacy Wall: Help create a collaborative artwork with memories, messages and artwork for future generations, led by Sally Russell Art Studio..Live entertainment: DJ Paul Wylde spins vinyl alongside pop-up performances..Live painting: Watch artist Valentine create an original artwork..Photo bus: Experience an interactive photography activation presented by the Center for Photographic Art..Family activities: Free face painting, rock painting and hands-on art..Oral histories: Share personal Sunset memories with the Carmel Public Library..Wellness: Outdoor activities and a sound-bath experience hosted by Yoga Shala..Historic tours: Explore the campus and discover its fascinating history..Archival exhibition: See historic photographs documenting Sunset Center's transformation.Complimentary treats include chocolate chip cookies from the Cookie Kindness Project, cheese from Beehive and chocolates donated by Marich. Additional concessions will be available for purchase.A Community LegacyFor generations, Sunset Center has brought people together through education, performance and shared experiences.Barbara Bullock-Wilson remembers performing in a childhood ballet recital and later ushering for the Carmel Bach Festival. Her father, acclaimed photographer Wynn Bullock, helped establish the Friends of Photography, whose legacy continues through the Center for Photographic Art.Longtime community member Ellen Martin recalls helping transform Sunset Center's parking lot into an outdoor Halloween concert venue during the pandemic, demonstrating the campus's enduring ability to bring neighbors together."For 100 years, Sunset has been a place where our community comes together - to learn, create, celebrate, and connect," said Beth Bowman, executive director of Sunset Cultural Center.Event DetailsSunday, Oct. 25, 2026Time: 1–4 p.m.Location: Sunset Center, San Carlos Street at Ninth Avenue, Carmel-by-the-SeaAdmission: Free and open to everyoneTheater performances: 1:30–3:30 p.m.The celebration is supported by local cultural organizations, community partners, artists and volunteers.Visit sunsetcenter for additional information.About Sunset CenterSunset Center is a historic cultural landmark in Carmel-by-the-Sea, originally opened as Sunset School in 1926. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the nonprofit-operated campus offers performances, exhibitions and arts education. Its Century of Creativity campaign celebrates the past while inspiring future generations.Media Contact: Marci Bracco Cain | 831-747-7455 |...

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The Whole Town Is Invited: Sunset Center Celebrates 100 Years With Free Community Block Party Oct. 25 News Provided By The Buzz PR October 16, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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