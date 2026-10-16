City Glass Completes Fire-Rated Glazing Installation On Upstate School Project, Reinforcing Its Role As A Trusted Fire-Rated Glass And Frame Installer For School Projects In SC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anderson-based commercial glazing company installs code-required fire-rated aluminum glazing and frames for a K-12 educational facility, work the company says reflects why school districts and general contractors across South Carolina turn to City Glass for fire-rated glazing

Anderson, SC, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Glass, a commercial glass and glazing company based in Anderson, S.C., has completed a fire-rated glazing and framing installation on a K-12 school project in the Upstate - the latest in a series of school-related installations the company says have made it a trusted fire-rated glass and frame installer for school projects in SC.

Fire-rated glazing and framing is required by building and fire code in specific locations throughout most school buildings, including corridors, stairwells, and walls separating classrooms from rated corridors. Unlike standard storefront or interior glass, fire-rated glazing and frame assemblies are tested and labeled to hold back fire and smoke for a specified duration, giving occupants time to safely exit the building. Getting the specification, fabrication, and installation right is a code-compliance issue, not just an aesthetic one - which is why architects and general contractors on school projects typically look for a glazing contractor with direct fire-rated glazing experience rather than treating it as standard glasswork.

City Glass has provided fire-rated aluminum glazing and frames on educational projects throughout South Carolina, working alongside general contractors and architects to install glazing systems that meet the fire-resistance ratings called for in a project's life-safety plans. The company pairs that work with related glazing scopes school projects often require in the same buildings, including hollow metal frame glazing and business transaction windows for front offices and security vestibules.

“School projects come with a level of code scrutiny that a lot of commercial glazing jobs don't have,” said Shawn Holland, President of City Glass.“When we're installing fire-rated glazing in a school, we're not just setting glass - we're making sure that assembly is going to perform the way it's rated to if there's ever a fire. Contractors bring us onto school jobs because we've done it enough times to get it right the first time.”

What to Look for in a Fire-Rated Glass and Frame Installer for a School Project in SC

City Glass points to a few things school districts, architects, and general contractors should look for when hiring a fire-rated glass and frame installer in South Carolina:

● Direct experience with fire-rated assemblies - not just general commercial glazing, since fire-rated glazing and framing involves labeled, tested products installed to specific fire-resistance ratings

● Familiarity with school-specific code requirements - including where fire-rated glazing is required in corridors, stairwells, and classroom-to-corridor walls

● The ability to coordinate with the broader project team - fire-rated glazing installation on an active school project typically needs to work around a general contractor's schedule and inspection timeline

● In-house fabrication and installation - reducing the number of parties involved in getting a fire-rated glazing scope from spec to inspection sign-off

How to Request a Quote

General contractors, architects, and school districts with an upcoming fire-rated glazing scope on a South Carolina school project can request a quote from City Glass at cityglasssc.com/quote or by calling the company's Anderson office at 864-224-0491.

About City Glass

City Glass is a family-owned commercial glass construction and glass contracting company based in Anderson, S.C. Founded in 1949, the company provides commercial glass design, fabrication, and installation services to clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. More information is available at cityglasssc.com.

Press Inquiries

Claudia Mathis

Claudia [at] CityGlassSC.com

864.224.0491



109 W Market St. Anderson, SC 29624