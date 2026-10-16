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Hadji Haunted House

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hadji Haunted House Kicks Off This Weekend with Big Scares for a Meaningful Cause

Pensacola Breast Cancer Association and Hadji Shriners welcome guests beginning October 16th following hurricane cancellation.

The wait is over, and the scares are ready. The Pensacola Breast Cancer Association (PBCA) and Hadji Shriners invite the community to kick off the Hadji Haunted House this Friday and Saturday, October 16–17, for an exciting weekend of Halloween thrills supporting breast cancer services in the Florida Panhandle.

Organizers regret that the originally scheduled grand opening was cancelled due to Hurricane Isaias and appreciate the community's patience and understanding. Now, the doors are opening, and the Boo Crew is ready to give visitors a frighteningly good time.

Featuring more than 40 rooms of terror, Hadji Haunted House invites brave guests into a world of eerie surroundings, unsettling sights, and heart-pounding surprises. Gather your friends, summon your courage, and prepare for the kind of night that leaves everyone laughing about how loudly they screamed.

Guests looking for a lighter Halloween adventure can enjoy the kid-friendly 3D Funhouse, where colorful visual effects bring a different kind of excitement to the evening.

Beyond the thrills, every night of the Hadji Haunted House season supports a cause close to home during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since its founding in 2003, the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association has raised $1.3 million to support local breast cancer services. Funds stay in the Florida Panhandle and are distributed to nonprofit medical facilities to help provide free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured patients.

Community participation helps carry that mission forward, supporting access to care for mothers, sisters, neighbors, and friends.

This Weekend's Event Details

.Dates: Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, 2026

.Location: Hadji Shrine, 800 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534

.Opening Hours: 7:00–10:30 p.m. Central Time

.Kid-Friendly 3D Funhouse: 6:00–10:30 p.m. Central Time

.Ticket Purchase: HadjiHauntedHouse

Additional Friday and Saturday event nights are scheduled for October 23–24 and October 30–31. A kid-friendly matinee and Trunk or Treat will take place Sunday, October 25, from 4–7 p.m.

Whether you come for the screams, the Halloween fun, or the opportunity to support your community, Hadji Haunted House offers a memorable night with a meaningful purpose. Purchase tickets, bring your bravest friends, and get ready to face what waits inside.

About Pensacola Breast Cancer Association

Established in 2003, the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association is a Pensacola-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting breast cancer education, screening, and diagnosis for uninsured and underinsured patients in the Florida Panhandle. Its board consists of uncompensated volunteers committed to serving the local community. Learn more or donate at PensacolaBreastCancerAssociation.

Event Information:

Hadji Shrine

(850) 476-9384

HadjiHauntedHouse

Hadji Shrine

Pensacola Breast Cancer Association

+1 850-476-9384

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Hadji Haunted House Kicks Off This Weekend with Big Scares for a Meaningful Cause News Provided By Prosperous I.M. Inc. October 16, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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