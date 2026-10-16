Skydance On Track To Be The Week's Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stock: Bernstein Socgen Halves Price Target On Cash Flow Uncertainty



Bernstein's updated stock price is about 17% lower than SKYD's Thursday closing price.

Bernstein expects volatility to persist as investors assess cash flow uncertainties. Nine out of 22 analysts rate the stock 'sell', nine say 'hold,' and four say 'buy,' with an average 12-month price target of $8.87 a share, as per Koyfin data.

Skydance (SKYD) share price fell about 5.3% on Friday and was on track to lose 25% so far this week, putting it on pace to be the S & P 500's top weekly laggard after Bernstein SocGen Group lowered its price target on the stock due to cash flow and balance sheet uncertainty.

Bernstein SocGen Group lowered its price target on Skydance Corporation (SKYD) to $6.00 from $12.00 while maintaining an Underperform rating.

SKYD Stock: Bernstein View

Bernstein anticipates continued volatility as market participants grapple with questions about balance sheet health, leverage levels, and cash flow outlook.

“We maintain our pre-deal Underperform rating for SKYD and lower our price target to $6. We expect volatility to persist as investors grapple with uncertainties around synergies, FCF generation, leverage, and the balance sheet," Bernstein SocGen analyst Laurent Yoon stated.

"At this stage, none of those factors appear particularly encouraging. While the long-term opportunity is meaningful, this remains very much a show me story with considerable execution risk in the years ahead,” Yoon added. "The market has reflected these concerns, with the stock currently trading at $7.26, down over 20% in the past week alone and down 56% over the past year.

Skydance's Valuation And Debt Concern

Skydance's estimated fair value has fallen after investors began trading separately issued warrants tied to its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin slashed his valuation to $12 per share from $15 on Thursday.

Class B shareholders who owned shares on Oct. 13 received one warrant for each full share. Starting Oct. 14, investors could trade these warrants separately from Skydance stock. Morningstar's revised valuation excludes the value of those rights, which previously accompanied the shares.

The Warner Bros. Discovery transaction also leaves Skydance with huge financial obligations. Skydance CEO David Ellison and his family reportedly invested about $17 billion to help fund the $110 billion deal. They bought an estimated 1.4 billion shares at $12 each, adding to their earlier investment in Paramount.

The analyst expects Skydance to pursue major savings by combining operations, but he remains skeptical that the company can hit its $6 billion annual cost-reduction target.

SKYD Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on the stock was 'extremely bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

A user was concerned by the firm's debt level.

View this Stocktwits post

SKYD stock has declined 49% year-to-date.

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