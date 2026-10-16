The Tree At Panmunjom Vividly Revisits 1976 Tensions

MENAFN - Asia Times) Jeffrey Miller's newest novel, The Tree at Panmunjom, begins in the summer of 1976, as a soldier fresh out of basic training named Bill Davis arrives in South Korea and finds himself assigned to Camp Kitty Hawk just before serving a tense 24-hour shift at the nearby Demilitarized Zone's Joint Security Area.

On arrival at the DMZ, Davis asks his fellow soldiers,“How long before this starts feeling normal?” The reply,“I'll let you know when it does,” elicits chuckles from his more seasoned comrades. Then comes the real answer:“You get used to the routine. But normal's not part of the package.”

The novel brings to life the events of 50 years ago that ultimately led to Camp Kitty Hawk being given a new name: Camp Bonifas.

On August 18, 1976, an operation to trim a tree in the Joint Security Area ended with the murder of American officers Captain Arthur Bonifas and First Lieutenant Mark Barrett by North Korean soldiers. In response, three days later, in an operation fraught with the possibility of sparking hostilities, a joint American-South Korean task force cut down the tree as helicopters, fighters and bombers massed overhead.

The novel begins with a poetic meditation on the life of the tree whose“roots trespassed freely beneath a line men would kill to defend” before introducing readers to the geography and day-to-day atmosphere of the DMZ through the eyes of the newly arrived Davis.