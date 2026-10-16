ESFI Shares Electrical Safety Considerations For Severe Storms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Severe Storms Pose Unique Electrical Hazards to Both Homes and Businesses

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As severe storms continue to grow in frequency and intensity, it is more important than ever that the public is aware of the unique electrical safety hazards these events pose to homes and businesses. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) continues to engage in public education on this issue, promoting original videos and infographics on the topic of emergency preparedness and storm safety.

This year's Atlantic and Pacific hurricane seasons, which last through the end of November, have already claimed 45 lives and accounted for over $3 billion in damage. Post-storm electrical hazards are frequently responsible for deaths and injuries in impacted areas. The high winds, extreme rains, and devastating flooding caused by hurricanes and tornadoes present significant electrical dangers, and those living in affected regions should be aware of these hazards to keep themselves safe.

ESFI would like to highlight three main areas of focus for homes and businesses ahead of severe weather: generators, flooding, and lightning.

Portable generators can be a useful resource in weathering a storm but can create new hazards if operated incorrectly. To avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, always keep generators outside - at least 20 feet away from your home - and never operate a generator in an enclosed space. To avoid electric shocks and fires, avoid overloading your generator, always use grounded cords and a transfer switch, and inspect cords for damage prior to use.

Flooding is a concern associated with hurricanes but is not limited to hurricane events or coastal areas. Flooding can occur anywhere, and all 50 U.S. states have experienced floods or flash floods in the past five years. Water and electricity do not mix, but there are precautions you can take to stay safe before, during, and after a hurricane, severe storm, or flood. Before a storm, follow directives, if any, to turn off your home's utilities. If you are advised to switch off your home's power, flip each breaker and then turn off the main breaker.

Charge cell phones and other communication devices and unplug electronics and move them as high as possible from the floor. During a storm, do not enter flooded areas until they are determined safe by a professional. Submerged outlets or electrical cords may energize standing water. Similarly, do not go near downed power lines, especially if there is standing water nearby. Always assume downed power lines are live and stay at least 35 feet away. After a storm, if your home has experienced flooding, keep the power off until an electrician has inspected your system for safety, including appliances that have been wet.

While direct outdoor strikes from lightning are responsible for most lightning deaths and injuries, lightning can pose risks to people inside homes or other buildings. Direct or nearby lightning strikes can overwhelm a building's electrical systems and cause damaging surges. Surge protective devices (SPDs) are the first line of defense against electrical surges, and Type 1 SPDs can protect your electrical system in the case of nearby lightning. During a lightning event, avoid making contact with anything connected to your home's wiring or plumbing systems.

You can find free to share, easy to understand resources on disaster safety on ESFI's website, including:



Portable Generator Safety Video

Protect Against External Surges Video

Flooding Electrical Safety Infographic

Water Damaged Electrical Equipment Infographic

Lightning Protection Infographic Protecting Facilities Against Severe Storm Threats Article



ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI's work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

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