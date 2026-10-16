Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release And Quarterly Earnings Call To Discuss Its Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending's website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call's completion.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the“Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $485 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026, Carlyle's purpose is to connect people, ideas, and capital to fuel growth for companies and performance for investors. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

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