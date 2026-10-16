Healthrecon Connect Strengthens Compliance With Expanded ISO Certification Scope

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions provider to U.S. healthcare organizations, today announced the successful completion of its ISO surveillance audits, retaining four ISO certifications and broadening their scope to cover more of its global delivery operations.

The certifications cover information security (ISO 27001), privacy management (ISO 27701), quality management (ISO 9001), and business continuity (ISO 22301). The scope of the ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 9001 certifications now extends across HealthRecon Connect's Global Delivery Centers in Sri Lanka, India, and the Philippines.

Notably, the reappraisal comes as HealthRecon Connect is scaling its agentic AI platform across the healthcare revenue cycle. The broader certification scope confirms that HealthRecon's AI, machine learning, and automation capabilities operate within structured, governed processes that can be independently audited.

As U.S. healthcare providers face growing cybersecurity threats, financial pressure, and operational complexity, the milestone achieved reinforces the organization's commitment to safeguarding patient information, keeping revenue-critical operations running, and delivering consistent, high-quality service.

“Healthcare providers entrust us with two of their most critical priorities: their revenue and their patients' information,” said Denver Fernando, CEO, HealthRecon Connect.“Completing these audits and expanding our certification scope reflects our continued investment in protecting that trust. As we accelerate our evolution into a premier technology and AI-driven RCM company, security, resilience, and operational excellence remain fundamental to how we deliver value to our clients.”

With a presence spanning more than six countries, HealthRecon Connect continues to strengthen its governance and technology capabilities, helping U.S. healthcare organizations improve financial performance and operate with greater confidence in an increasingly complex environment.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to U.S. healthcare providers. The company combines more than 30 years of deep domain expertise with artificial intelligence, machine learning, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows - including its agentic AI platform - to improve cash flow, strengthen patient outcomes, and deliver peace of mind for its clients.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Varun Chandramohan

...

