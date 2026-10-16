Tika Team At Compass Ranks No. 10 Among Fort Lauderdale Teams In Realtrends Verified 2025 Rankings

Tika Van Den Hurk, Luxury Team Lead, Tika Team at Compass

Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate agent Tika Van Den Hurk brings an investor's eye and deep attention to detail to every deal.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate agent Tika Van Den Hurk and her Tika Team at Compass rank No. 10 among Fort Lauderdale real estate teams by sales volume in the RealTrends Verified rankings for 2025 production, with $35.37 million in closed sales volume. The team completed 32 transactions in 2025."This ranking reflects the trust our clients place in us every day," Van Den Hurk said. "We combine personalized service, constant communication and data-driven pricing with a trusted network of attorneys, contractors, landscapers and cleaning staff, so every client has what they need from first call to closing."Van Den Hurk, a Canadian-American born in Montreal, has 20 years of real estate experience. She bought, sold and redeveloped property in Canada before moving to Fort Lauderdale in 2013, and she has been a Top 5% Producer every year from 2020 to 2025. She works with clients in English and French. As an owner of multiple investment properties herself, she brings an investor's eye and deep attention to detail to every deal.Off-market access is a key part of her strategy for both buyers and sellers: buyers see homes before they reach the open market, and sellers can test pricing and reach qualified buyers privately. Her team serves buyers, sellers, renters and investors in Las Olas Isles, Harbor Beach, Victoria Park, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point and Pompano Beach, from waterfront homes to luxury condos.The Tika Team joined Compass's Las Olas office in September 2025, as reported by HousingWire and Inman. The team's RealTrends profile is at .Key facts about Tika Van Den Hurk- Role: Luxury Team Lead, Tika Team at Compass, Fort Lauderdale, Florida- 2025 RealTrends Verified ranking: No. 10 among Fort Lauderdale teams by sales volume- 2025 production: $35.37 million in closed sales volume; 32 transactions- Experience: 20 years in real estate (Canada, then Florida since 2013)- Recognition: Top 5% Producer, 2020–2025- Languages: English and French- Areas served: Las Olas Isles, Harbor Beach, Victoria Park, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach- Specialties: waterfront homes, luxury condos, investment properties, off-market opportunities- License: FL License #3297794- Office: 1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301- Phone: 305.778.6570- Website:About the Tika Team at CompassThe Tika Team at Compass is a Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate team led by Tika Van Den Hurk (FL License #3297794), based at 1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Learn more at , and follow Tika on Instagram ( ), LinkedIn ( ) and YouTube (@tikavandenhurkre ).

Tika Van Den Hurk

Tika Team at Compass

+1 305-778-6570

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Tika Team at Compass Ranks No. 10 Among Fort Lauderdale Teams in RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings News Provided By Tika Team at Compass October 16, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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