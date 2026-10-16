Canadian Singer-Songwriter Tomcattt Releases 'Jenny Said' In Tribute To Late Friend And Musical Mentor Dan Wayne Dunlop

New indie-pop recording and official music video preserve a song written in the late 1970s as the third and final release in a personal tribute series.

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian singer-songwriter and music video producer TomCattt, also known as Thomas Patton, has released“Jenny Said,” an indie-pop song originally written by his lifelong friend and musical mentor, Dan Wayne Dunlop (October 4, 1957 to November 17, 2012). Accompanied by the official music video,“Jenny Said (OFCL),” the release marks the third and final song in TomCattt's tribute series celebrating Dunlop's life, creativity and lasting influence.The project brings a song that Dunlop originally recorded on cassette in the late 1970s to a new audience. His original recording featured a drum machine, guitar and his own vocals. After an unsuccessful attempt to revive the cassette recording using artificial intelligence technology, Patton decided to rerecord the song with the help of fellow musicians. He performs the lead and harmony vocals, harmonica and keyboards on the new version.For Patton, the release is about much more than revisiting an old song. It is a way to preserve the creative work of someone whose friendship and artistic example shaped his life.“Jenny Said” follows the earlier tribute releases“Young Love” and“Out In A Week.” Together, the three songs reflect Patton's commitment to honouring Dunlop's original work while introducing it to new listeners through fresh recordings and music videos.Patton and Dunlop first met in junior high school and became best friends in high school. Their friendship continued for decades, with music, shared adventures and frequent jam sessions forming an important part of their lives.Patton also credits Dunlop with giving him his first experience in the film industry in 1985, when he appeared as an extra in the feature film“Busted Up,” starring Irene Cara, Stan Shaw and Paul Coufos. Dunlop served as an assistant producer and also acted in the film.Dunlop was a multidisciplinary creative whose talents extended well beyond music. He was a comedian, cartoonist, singer, guitarist, puppeteer, film producer, radio talk show host, cameraman and film editor. Patton remembers him as an independent thinker with considerable drive, artistic talent and a generous heart.In reflecting on the project, Patton describes Dunlop as both a close friend and a mentor whose influence continues to be felt by those who knew him.“Jenny Said” features an indie-pop groove and shares Dunlop's vision of an ideal girl and the world he imagined sharing with her. The song's lyrics are credited to Dan Wayne Dunlop, also known as Fastmandan, and Thomas Patton, known as TomCattt.The new recording was completed at TJP Entertainment in North York, Ontario, and Pezmosis Music Productions in Oak Ridges, Ontario. Patton handled production and engineering, lead and harmony vocals, keyboards and harmonica. Bernie Serrao performed bass guitar, Nick Kellie played electric guitar, and Mark Pezzelato performed drums and handled mixing and mastering at Pezmosis Music Productions.Patton also created the album cover and provided the photography for the project. The accompanying official music video extends the tribute beyond the recording, offering another way to share Dunlop's songwriting and creative legacy.For Patton, completing“Jenny Said” represents the closing chapter of a deeply personal musical undertaking. By recording and publishing the song, he hopes to ensure that Dunlop's artistic contribution is remembered and appreciated by listeners who may never have had the opportunity to know him.The release also reflects Patton's own unconventional journey into music. After spending 37 years in the federal workforce, he returned to creative pursuits in 2013. A rented keyboard became an important starting point during a difficult period in his life, helping him reconnect with music and discover a new direction as a singer-songwriter.Since then, he has developed his own body of work spanning recordings, music videos and independent creative projects.Working under the name TomCattt, Patton combines songwriting, recording and visual storytelling with a hands-on approach to independent music production. The“Jenny Said” project brings these interests together in a release rooted in friendship, remembrance and the preservation of original artistry.While this is the final installment in Patton's three-song tribute to Dunlop, the music stands as a continuing reminder of a friendship that began in school and endured throughout their lives.“Jenny Said” is available through the following release link:The earlier tribute releases can also be viewed online:“Young Love” song:“Young Love (OFCL)” music video:“Out In A Week” song:“Out In A Week (OFCL)” music video:ABOUT TOMCATTTTomCattt is the independent music project of Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and music video creator Thomas Patton. Returning to music in 2013 after a 37-year career in the federal workforce, Patton has developed a creative practice centred on songwriting, recording and visual storytelling. His work explores pop and indie-pop influences, personal experiences and emotionally driven themes. Through his independent releases and music videos, he continues to develop his own artistic catalogue while preserving and celebrating the work of fellow artists.Official website:For more information about Dan Wayne Dunlop and his creative work, visit: .

Thomas Patton

TomCattt Music

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Canadian Singer-Songwriter TomCattt Releases 'Jenny Said' in Tribute to Late Friend and Musical Mentor Dan Wayne Dunlop News Provided By Release News October 16, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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