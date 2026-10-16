Crypto Pacs Ramp Up Spending Vs. Sherrod Brown In Ohio Senate Bid

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto-aligned political spending is intensifying ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with a major Fairshake affiliate boosting its media budget for Ohio's Senate race. New Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show Defend American Jobs-an affiliate that backs Republican candidates in primaries and general elections-has raised planned expenditures by more than 50% compared with the amount it initially announced in September.

In the Ohio contest, Defend American Jobs reported $46.6 million in media spending aimed at opposing former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and supporting Republican incumbent Jon Husted, according to Thursday FEC filings. That figure marks an increase from the $30 million Fairshake said it would spend earlier in the cycle, underscoring how quickly the campaign's advertising footprint is expanding late in the contest.

FEC filings show Defend American Jobs spent $46.6 million on ads opposing Sherrod Brown and supporting Jon Husted in Ohio's 2026 Senate race. The spending is more than 50% higher than Fairshake's earlier September plan of $30 million for the same effort. Ohio early voting has been underway for 10 days, with fewer than three weeks remaining until Election Day. Another crypto-aligned group, the Digital Freedom Fund, reported about $3 million this week, bringing its Ohio total media purchases to more than $5.9 million. Beyond Ohio, Defend American Jobs reported additional spending targeting Independent candidate Dan Osborn in Nebraska's Senate race.

Key takeawaysDefend American Jobs lifts its Ohio ad spend

Defend American Jobs-one of the main political committees operating under the Fairshake political action committee umbrella-reported its latest Ohio spending in FEC filings dated Thursday. The committee is supporting incumbent Republican Jon Husted in the 2026 Senate race and is spending heavily to oppose Sherrod Brown, who has previously been vocal about regulatory and legislative approaches that the crypto industry has criticized.

For investors and policy watchers, this kind of late-cycle scaling matters because advertising budgets often reflect how strongly aligned outside groups believe an election outcome could affect near-term legislative priorities. When campaigns and independent committees increase spending close to Election Day, it typically signals a desire to shape public perception quickly on issues that may influence lawmakers once they return to Washington.

In earlier reporting, Fairshake had said in September it planned to spend $30 million on the race. The new reported total of $46.6 million indicates that the committee's messaging effort has expanded substantially within the same electoral context, a shift that could influence how voters evaluate both candidates and the stakes of crypto-related policy debates.

Crypto industry-linked attack messaging targets Brown

Brown has directly addressed the advertising strategy being used against him. In an interview aired Friday on Pod Save America, Brown described the attack ads as tied to political support from crypto-aligned interests. He said Jon Husted was the“boy” of those groups and argued that the resulting dynamic had produced a“perfect storm” in terms of campaign spending.

The factual emphasis here is that the spending numbers now reflected in FEC filings align with Brown's claim that outside groups were prepared to deploy large sums. While the quote is Brown's interpretation, the underlying committee expenditures and the rapid increase over the initially announced figure are documented in the filings referenced in the reporting.

Ohio isn't the only battleground for crypto-aligned groups

Defend American Jobs is not operating alone in the Ohio market. The Digital Freedom Fund-described in earlier coverage as a Super PAC created by Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss-reported about $3 million in ad spending this week to oppose Brown and support Husted. That bring its total Ohio media purchases to more than $5.9 million, according to the reporting and referenced FEC filings.

As voters cast ballots in Ohio-early voting has been underway for 10 days-the presence of multiple crypto-aligned committees ramping up spend suggests a coordinated, multi-group strategy to keep pressure on the same candidates and themes from different angles. For readers tracking policy risk, the key takeaway is that elections are being treated as referendums on the broader regulatory environment the industry is seeking.

Fairshake's affiliate spending has also outpaced its own 2024 efforts. In 2024, Fairshake spent $41 million supporting Republican Bernie Moreno and opposing Brown during Brown's 2024 reelection bid. Brown, who chaired the Senate Banking Committee at the time, was among the more prominent lawmakers challenging policies favored by parts of the crypto sector. The higher level of spending now reported for Ohio indicates a shift in intensity compared with the previous cycle.

Beyond Ohio, Defend American Jobs reported spending more than $6.7 million to oppose Independent candidate Dan Osborn in Nebraska's Senate race. Osborn is running against Republican Pete Ricketts, who previously voted in favor of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act. That context helps explain why crypto-aligned spending is extending to multiple states rather than concentrating only on one contest.

What to watch as the 2026 agenda forms

Fairshake has previously indicated that its role in 2026 is to“back pro-crypto candidates,” with the aim of shaping the next Congress. In January, the PAC reported holding $193 million in cash on hand ahead of the elections, illustrating that the organization is preparing for a sustained campaign rather than a short burst of late activity.

Other committees aligned with crypto interests have already begun building influence in advance of the new legislative session. For example, reporting cited the Fellowship committee-backed by Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital-as having spent more than $11 million between August 2025 and August 2026, largely on media supporting House and Senate candidates. While those spending totals are tied to a different committee and timeframe, they reinforce the broader pattern: crypto-aligned groups appear willing to finance sustained political advertising across multiple races.

With fewer than three weeks until Election Day in Ohio, the immediate question is whether Defend American Jobs and other crypto-aligned committees will continue increasing expenditures as voting progresses. The longer-term uncertainty is how election outcomes translate into legislative momentum-particularly given how prominently crypto regulatory debates feature in candidate positioning and outside messaging this cycle.

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